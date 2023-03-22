Tennessee wide receiver enjoys Clemson visit, now waiting on an offer

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One coveted wide receiver is still waiting on a Clemson offer, but the Tigers are still in his list of top schools. Amari Jefferson (6-1 195) is a 4-star 2024 prospect out of Chattanooga (TN) Baylor School. He was on hand for the Clemson junior day on March 11th and got everything he wanted out of the visit except an offer. It’s not like Jefferson needs a Clemson offer. His offer sheet sans the Tigers is already impressive with the likes of Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Penn State, Texas A&M, Georgia, Auburn, and Oregon on board. By no means was Jefferson mad about not getting an offer last month. He enjoyed himself so much he still has Clemson strongly on his mind. “Me and my family had a great time. We enjoyed the visit a lot and can’t wait to get back,” Jefferson said. “What stood out was how much they cared about me and my family; as soon as we got to the front door, so many people greeted us. And there weren’t a lot of people there, so it just felt like more focus on me.” Jefferson and Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham spent a lot of time together while he was in town, and he saw the game plan for him should he eventually end up with the Tigers. “They love my skill set as a player,” Jefferson said. “Me and Coach Grisham talked about me playing a little bit of the Z (receiver), but also some inside a little bit. They were also telling me they like two-way guys, which I am. They like that I can play both. I also got to check out the baseball facility.” Jefferson also is a top baseball prospect who wants to play both sports in college. As for that offer from Clemson, Jefferson left the campus with a good feel about something from Grisham coming down the road. “He said they feel like they are pretty close with me,” Jefferson said. “Hopefully that can pretty soon. We’ll see. They’re among my top schools, even without an offer. An offer would solidify that. Hopefully I can take an official visit there. So, they’ll probably be a top school till the end. I’d say Georgia and Alabama are probably up there with Clemson right now.” Jefferson’s high school coach is former South Carolina quarterback Erik Kimrey. The Gamecocks have offered him, and he’s talked with their receivers coach Justin Stepp. He visited South Carolina for a junior day in January but at this point he doesn’t have the Gamecocks among his top schools. Jefferson was at Georgia last weekend. He’s also been to Alabama and Kentucky. He will visit Tennessee this weekend and Colorado April 7th. Jefferson had 72 catches for 1370 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. Clemson was LIT@CoachGRiley @Coach_Grisham @ClemsonInsider pic.twitter.com/vL5BkQUrsZ — Amari Jefferson (@AmariJefferson6) March 12, 2023