Swinney says this is Clemson and Florida State at its best

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – This is Clemson and Florida State at its best. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly press conference Tuesday in the Smart Family Media Center, and he looked ahead to this weekend’s noon kickoff against Florida St. The Seminoles are ranked as high as third nationally and sit 3-0. "Hard to believe this is our third home game already. Our crowd was awesome last week and we're going to need them this week. This is a great team coming in here this week,” Swinney said. “Two great programs in a rivalry game early in the season. This is Clemson-Florida State at its best. Mike Norvell has done a great job in building their program and putting it back together. They play hard and together. They have the right character and attitude.” Swinney said the Seminoles are talented across the board. "Their quarterback (Jordan Travis) is a great player but he's also a great kid. He's a winner,” he said. “He makes everyone around him better. He has a ton of character and it shines through him. I have a lot of respect for him and this team. It's a very experienced team on offense and defense. They have a bunch of guys up front who have played a lot, a dynamic group of backs and they're very physical. There is a lot of play-action and they move the pocket a ton. Their quarterback is a great creator. They have had a ton of explosive plays with his arms and legs. He can beat you in a lot of ways. They have dynamic playmakers ... No. 14 (Johnny Wilson, No. 4 (Keon Coleman). They create a lot of challenges for us, for sure. "Defensively they look like the Florida State teams I grew up watching. They sub guys in and out. They have physical downhill linebackers and guys in the secondary who make plays. Big and strong defensive front, athletic. We're excited about the challenge. We'll have to play well, for sure." Swinney said it’s a great matchup in a tough league. "This is one of those games on paper that's a good matchup. This is a game where you better show up and be ready,” he said. “It's great for the ACC when you have a lot of competitive balance. Our league is really good. We have a lot of good players and a bunch of great quarterbacks. This is another big battle along the way. This is typically a game of a few plays. They're all big. It's the biggest game of the year. You have to have that mindset if you're in my shoes, otherwise you're never going to be consistent. None of this matters if we go up to Syracuse next week and lay an egg." If the Tigers are to win, quarterback Cade Klubnik will have to play well, and Swinney said he likes what he’s seen out of Klubnik so far. “He's just gotten better and better. It just comes with experience. He's very confident,” he said. “He's got a great understanding. He knows where to go with the ball. Cade can really run. Every time he has an outing, he grows. He's a young player. This is another great opportunity for him to develop. He's got beautiful arm talent. He's gotten better every week and that's what you want. He's one of those guys that learns. He'll continue to. He has a great future and a great career ahead of him. Garrett (Riley) has been pleased with him. The more he plays, the more comfortable he will get with all aspects of the position."

