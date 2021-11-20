Swinney didn't want Wake Forest to celebrate a championship in Death Valley

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson didn’t wear orange britches for Saturday’s home game against Wake Forest but head coach Dabo Swinney called the game a championship game and he didn’t want to see the Demon Deacons celebrate a championship on the Tigers’ home field.

Clemson defeated Wake Forest 48-27 Saturday, meaning the Demon Deacons will have to wait a week to try and clinch the ACC Atlantic Division title. The Tigers are mathematically still alive, but need UNC to beat NC State next Friday and Boston College to defeat Wake next Saturday.

Clemson’s senior class finishes 26-0 at home in the last four years and becomes the second straight senior class to go undefeated at home in a four-year span. The 2020 and 2021 seniors are the first to post back-to-back undefeated home records over four years since the 1940 and 1941 Clemson seniors who played home games at Historic Riggs Field before the opening of Memorial Stadium in 1942.

The win was also the 34th consecutive home win for the Tigers, the nation’s longest streak, a streak that will continue into next season.

"Five years in a row, undefeated at home. That's just unbelievable," Swinney said. "I've never been a part of that. Back-to-back senior classes walking out of here undefeated. Firs time since 1941. There's a reason why it's been that long. It's unthinkable in today's football. It's hard to win. Just proud of our seniors."

Under Swinney, the Tigers have only worn the orange britches for championship games. While the Tigers couldn’t clinch the title Saturday and have to wait on other teams, he still considered it a championship game and he didn’t want to see the Demon Deacons celebrating on the Tigers’ home turf. Not on Senior Day.

"Today was a championship game," Swinney said. "For us to have any hopes at all we had to win the game to stay alive and we definitely didn't want anybody to come in here to the Valley and get a trophy. Our guys were very focused on what they needed to do."

Swinney said the Tigers saved their best for last.

"It was our best day on our last day at home," Swinney said. "It was a lot of fun with these seniors all week. We've got to tip our hats to these guys. Tons of disappointment and noise. Lots of guys out. We've got 17 guys out right now for the year. Another guy gets hurt in warm-ups today (Troy Stellato - heel). It's crazy.

"They were sitting there at 2-2 (in September) and now they've won six out of the last seven and they rallied and they battled. We've had some really tough games. The foundation of our program has won the day for us. Toughness, attitude, no-quit attitude, belief in yourself and team and physicality. You saw it all today."

Clemson put together season-highs in total offense (543 yards) and rushing yards (333) while scoring the second-most points they have all year.

"It came down to offense today," Swinney said. "As good as our defense has been, they've been there all year, this was the day the offense took it over and just kept answering. Never really gave them a chance to get in the game because that offense just kept answering. You've got to give credit to the offensive line."