Swinney details injuries and depth chart as bowl practice begins

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Tuesday to discuss the bowl game, the depth chart, and injuries ahead of the matchup with Kentucky. Clemson will face Kentucky in the 2023 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29. The contest is scheduled for a noon kickoff on ESPN. Clemson will make its 10th all-time Gator Bowl appearance, its most of any bowl in school history. Clemson’s Gator Bowl tradition dates to the Tigers’ perfect 11-0 season in 1948, as Southern Conference champion Clemson completed its undefeated season with a 24-23 win against Missouri in a matchup of College Football Hall of Fame coaches Frank Howard and Don Faurot. A win in the contest would even Clemson’s all-time Gator Bowl record at 5-5, including victories to conclude the 1948, 1978, 1986 and 1989 seasons. This year’s game will represent Clemson’s first appearance in the annual postseason contest in Jacksonville since New Year’s Day in 2009 in what was Swinney’s first bowl game as head coach after being elevated to the head coaching position earlier that season. *Swinney starts by giving a shout-out to Mike Noonan and men’s soccer for the National Championship. Says, “Sorry, Bourret, tough year for you. But we still love you. But just an awesome accomplishment, really, really cool.” *He says he is “living and dying with every bucket” in men’s basketball. He says a lot of good is going on and is looking forward to spring sports. *About his team, he says he is proud. Proud of his guys, backs against the wall, and how they finished. To see them rise up and finish strong and get a chance for a ninth win. *He says the Gator Bowl has a lot of history with Clemson. *He says Kentucky is a good matchup. Says Mark Stoops has created consistency in Lexington and has done a great job. He has created a mentality and toughness, and they’ve won massive games. He said he can’t say enough about the job he’s done. And all of Kentucky’s dudes are playing. They are built to run, the back is a great player and leads the SEC in TDs. They spread the ball out. Clemson knows all about QB Devin Leary, and he is taking care of the ball for them. *Bowl practice started Sunday, and Monday was a staff day. Practice today, Wednesday is recruiting, and then Thursday practice. The team will practice through Tuesday, give the players a few days off. The staff will be in Jax the 23rd and the team the 24th, and practice will be on the 24th. Team is practicing at Fernandina Beach High School. *Swinney says Chris Rumph is excited to be here, at a different Clemson than the one he left, and new offensive line coach Matt Luke told Dabo this is the only job he would have taken. *Swinney says Shipley has decided, and he won’t steal Shipley’s thunder and will let him tell us. He also expects RJ Mickens to return. *The team will spend a lot of time doing “JV” work. They will have a couple of scrimmages and some competitive work. The team will be in shells today and full pads the rest of the week. *Both new coaches will coach their positions in practice and the bowl game. *There is a serious lack of depth at corner. They have Shelton Lewis and Avieon Terrell, but they are looking for anybody and everybody to create depth. Sheridan Jones can’t go (hip). He has been battling migraines, too, so his Clemson career is over. Swinney says Will Shipley will go over and play corner. Branden Strozier and Jeadyn Lukus have both had surgery and will not be able to play in the bowl game. *Wide receiver Antonio Williams looks great and is bouncing around. Cole Turner is looking good (won’t play). He thinks Williams and Brannon Spector will be able to play in the bowl game. Swinney says they won’t get another QB because they really like Trent Pearman. He says Pearman is a really, really, good third-team quarterback. And then Paul Tyson is fourth string. They are looking for a high-level PWO to come in and compete. *Back to soccer, he said he texted Noonan that it is a “race for three” to see which one of them can win a third National Championship.

