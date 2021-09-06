Stats & Storylines: Clemson’s offense has three months to grow

Ryan Kantor by Contributor -

The Duke’s Mayo Classic between the No. 3 Tigers and No. 5 Bulldogs headlined Week 1 of the college football season. As great as it was to see the sport’s rich pageantry and hear the roar of a packed stadium again, the game quickly turned into a cruel slog that can best be described as tense, frustrating, and bland. Both teams failed to score an offensive touchdown and the Tigers lost 10-3. It was the first time the Tigers lost a season-opener since 2014 when they lost in Athens.

Following several years of incredible success against top teams, the Tigers are 2-4 in their last six games against top 5 opponents (wins over Ohio State and Notre Dame; losses to LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Georgia). After much offseason hand wringing about Clemson’s defense, they were utterly dominant. Instead, it was the offense that disappointed. They struggled in areas we expected (e.g., offensive line) and areas we didn’t (e.g., quarterback and wide receiver). Early-season losses to elite opponents are generally forgivable, but Clemson must grow into a more formidable team for that forgiveness to amount to anything. Not all was bad though, so let’s begin our analysis with the positive.

Georgia Offense: 3 points, 4.6 YPC, 4.5 yards/pass attempt, 1 INT

Clemson was last seen surrendering 49 points to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl. This year’s unit – even without defensive tackle Tyler Davis and safety Nolan Turner – dominated JT Daniels and the Georgia offense.

Many expected Georgia to open up and modernize their offense, but they looked more conservative and boring than ever. Perhaps they knew they could win a game of field position and special teams, but whatever the case, they were entirely uncomfortable trying to attack Clemson’s defense.

Cornerbacks Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich were excellent. True freshman Andrew Mukuba got the start at free safety with Nolan Turner sidelined and played well – a promising sign for the years ahead.

With defensive tackle Tyler Davis out, Tré Williams started and performed admirably. Ruke Orhorhoro provided quality depth. Even with defensive tackles Nyles Pinckney and Jordan Williams transferring over the offseason, Clemson’s depth at the defensive tackle has improved.

As expected, linebackers James Skalski and Baylon Spector were both outstanding. Skalski led all players with 14 tackles while Spector added 8 plus an interception. This defense is good enough to carry Clemson through the ACC and good enough to win in the playoff if the offense can make major strides.

Joseph Ngata: 6 receptions, 110 yards

Ngata was one of the few offensive players to stand out in a positive way. In a night when Clemson’s wide receivers struggled to get any separation, Ngata was the only Tiger to make an explosive play. After two years of being hampered by injury, Ngata had 110 of the offense’s 180 yards.

Running back Will Shipley, making his freshman debut, was held to just seven rushing yards on four carries, but he looked like he could be an explosive player for Clemson if given more space. He also looked comfortable returning kickoffs. Lyn-J Dixon was held out of the first half due to a team rules violation, but he made a good impression with his lone carry – a 10-yard sprint to the sideline.

Will Taylor, a quarterback, wide receiver, and centerfielder for the baseball team, debuted as a punt returner. He avoided mistakes and made one great return (which was strangely erased by a running into the punter penalty after video review).

Clemson Running Backs: Nine carries, 24 yards, 2.7 YPC

We said Clemson’s offensive line couldn’t be judged too harshly based on their performance against what is likely the best run-stopping defense in the country. That remains true, but for the second game in a row (going back to the Ohio State loss), Clemson was the less physical team.

While it was probably wise to abandon traditional A-gap runs early on, the lack of QB run plays was vexing. Trailing 10-0, Clemson had first and goal on the five-yard line. Rather than try a QB-run as they often did in those situations last season, they threw three incompletions and settled for a chip shot field goal. A run play of 2-3 yards may have allowed them to go for it on fourth down. Even against elite defensive fronts like Georgia’s, Clemson has to find a way to manufacture a couple yards on the ground in those critical situations. It won’t be much easier against Alabama or Ohio State – if Clemson is lucky enough to play them.

The evolution of this offensive line will be a storyline throughout the year. True freshman Marcus Tate was given a baptism by fire on Saturday, but the Tigers hope he will improve as the year goes on. I’ll also be watching out for Paul Tchio, Hunter Rayburn, and Mason Trotter – who was out on Saturday – to make an impact.

DJ Uiagalelei: 19/37 178 yards, 4.8 yards/pass attempt, INT, seven sacks

While we tempered expectations for the offensive line regarding run blocking, it was shocking to see DJ Uiagalelei get sacked seven times. It was reminiscent of the 2017 Auburn game, except Clemson was on the receiving end of the bludgeoning.

Most of the sacks were not really the fault of the offensive line though. Several were simply coverage sacks with Clemson receivers failing to get open. Cornerback Derion Kendrick has taken his game to another level from the last time we saw him.

Uiagalelei lacked pocket presence and admitted that he held the ball too long and made the offensive line look bad. Tony Elliott explained in more detail postgame:

“[The] QB has got to do a good job stepping up in the pocket and not drifting in the pocket to one side or another, but step up in the pocket, trust his progressions, and deliver the ball downfield. There’s going to be some things that we’ll see that we can get better but I believe it is all fixable.”

While coaches said the error on the biggest play of the game, the pick-six, was the fault of the receiver for not getting underneath the safety, DJ had his fair share of misses too. He didn’t look comfortable throwing to the outside, often putting balls where receivers couldn’t make a play. Fortunately, DJ was quick to take accountability and Elliott remains optimistic about what’s ahead:

“He’s going to own this game right here. He’s going to get better and the future is still extremely bright for DJ.”

What’s next for Georgia?

Georgia’s playoff odds may be the best in the country after their big win. Their only remaining big games are Auburn, Florida, and presumably Alabama in the SEC Championship game. They likely need to go 2-1 in those contests to punch their playoff ticket.

With that being said, Bulldog fans should be concerned that they refuse to innovate on offense. They look a lot like pre-Tua Tagovailoa Alabama – dominant defense with an offense designed to simply not mess it up. Perhaps when Georgia gets tight end Darnell Washington and wide receivers Dominick Blaylock and George Pickens back from injury, their strategy will change, but I’m unconvinced.

What’s next for Clemson?

A one-loss conference champion has never been left out of the playoff, and Clemson still has a good shot to become just that. If it came down to a decision between Clemson and Oregon or Oklahoma, the Tigers would have a big reputational advantage over Oregon and a stronger schedule than Oklahoma. The Sooners' only Power 5 non-conference opponent is Nebraska and their toughest Big 12 games are a neutral site game against Texas and a home game against Iowa State.

In the short-term, the Tigers have two of their lesser opponents upcoming with South Carolina State on the docket for 5 pm this Saturday (9/11) and Georgia Tech, who just lost to Northern Illinois, the next Saturday (9/18). That should offer an opportunity for the offensive line to jell and DJ Uiagalelei to find a rhythm before a potentially challenging road game at NC State (9/25).