Star Georgia safety was a good fit “from the get-go” at Clemson

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

Four-star safety Noah Dixon joined Clemson’s 2024 commitment class on the strength of relationships built with the Tiger coaching staff and the family feel of the program.

“The people at Clemson just make it feel way better and at home and somewhere I feel at home,” Dixon said. “When I first met (Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall), they were genuine people and I began to grow a relationship with them and it’s been great so far.”

Committing in late January, Dixon had a total of 15 reported offers from around the country, including the Georgia Bulldogs, the Michigan Wolverines and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Dixon’s coach at Troup County High School in Lagrange, Georgia, Thomas Glisson, speaks very highly of him both as an athlete and academically. He is a 4.0 student, one of the team captains for the football team and just an overall good human being.

“Noah is a very mature, educated young man who really does not take the recruiting process lightly,” Troup County coach Thomas Glisson said. “So, he’s a guy that will process information, will study information and try to make the best decision for he and his family. It just seemed like from the get-go that Clemson was a really good fit for him.”

Overall, Dixon is a family-oriented person whose commitment to his family influences his playing style as well as his leadership style. He has 10 siblings, two of which went to Ivy League schools and his mother works at his high school. Therefore, the culture of the college he decided to go to was especially important to him.

“The family-oriented culture is something that he was really searching for. It just seemed like a really good fit between the two parties,” Glisson said.

Regarding his siblings, Dixon said that, “They’ve taught me a lot having younger siblings under me and learning from my older siblings lead my younger siblings really affects how I lead.”

Academically, his coach described him as a “Stanford, Georgia Tech type guy” which makes sense given Stanford was one of the colleges to give him an offer. Picking a major is among the next tasks on Dixon’s list, particularly with the urging of his siblings.

“My siblings have been on me about picking a major and everything,” Dixon said. “Especially my sisters who went to Yale and Columbia.”

Dixon will join a talented secondary here at Clemson and hopes to develop into a key player in the Tigers’ defense. Last season in high school, he had a total of 40 tackles, with three of them for loss and finished the season with an average of 4.4 tackles per game.

In addition, he is a player that is familiar with success. Troup County finished the regular season with only one loss, losing in a close game 38-34. They went on to the playoffs where they won their first three games, before losing in their fourth game. When he comes to Clemson, he will look to be a great addition to the team and help the Tigers to maintain their domination in the ACC.