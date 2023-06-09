Running back offer highlights an afternoon of familiar names and faces

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Dabo Swinney’s high school camp is back in session with some new faces, familiar faces, and recognizable names. The Clemson coaches held the first of two of today’s sessions (there will be one this evening), and as soon as we walked in the door we saw a familiar face working with the wide receivers – Jeff Scott. It was good to see him back doing something he loves and does well. Another familiar face, and it shows you how long I’ve been around doing this. I walked over to see Max Brown, the Class of 2027 younger brother of current Clemson commit Sammy Brown. It turns out that Mike Brown, Max and Sammy’s father, played at Furman from 1992-96. Which means when I was at the Greenville News I covered games in which he played. Now I get to cover the son, so small world, and yes I am getting old. Riding around on a golf cart with Jim Phillips – Swinney’s high school coach who helps with sports medicine – was Hunter Renfrow’s dad Tim Renfrow. While talking to Renfrow and Phillips, I noticed former Clemson offensive lineman Shaq Anthony, who was there with his two-year-old son Gio. I held Gio for a few minutes and he’s already solid. *Talking to offensive line coach Thomas Austin but not working out in the early session was Jaylan Beckley (6-5, 285), a 2025 offensive tackle prospect out of Addison (TX) Trinity Christian Academy He currently holds six offers, but Georgia and LSU are included. *Another prospect who is on the rise who was there but didn’t work out was cornerback Timothy Merritt (6-2, 180), a 2025 corner out of Birmingham (AL) Parker. He has offers from Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas A&M, and LSU, among others. *Another not working out but on hand was Darrell “Duke” Johnson (6-1, 195), a 2025 athlete out of Eastman (GA) Dodge County. Florida State stands as his biggest offer to date, but Alabama and Georgia are showing interest. *Over on the running backs field, it was easy to notice Clemson 2025 offer Gideon Davidson (6-0, 193) of Lynchburg (VA) Liberty Christian Academy. Easily the best of his group, he has offers from Notre Dame and Ohio St. and it’s easy to see why – he has all the tools. He drew special attention from running backs coach CJ Spiller. Davidson is expected to announce his decision on June 14th, and he recently tweeted that he will announce the ONE! then. He was on campus in early April. Hearing good things out of this one. Davidson is the No. 4 running back and the No. 63 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He rushed for over 1,400 yards before suffering a season-ending injury in his final regular season game. *Back to Max Brown – he reminds me of the first time I saw Sammy. Young but a ton of upside. All the physical tools are there, and he comes from a football family with not only the physical DNA, but with football IQ. Another prospect out of Jefferson is Ben Musser, another 2027 prospect who worked out with the quarterbacks. He’s young, but I like what I saw. He has future P5 quarterback written all over him.

