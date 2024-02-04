Quarterback commit Blake Hebert says Clemson is doing things the right way

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson quarterback commit Blake Hebert took part in last weekend’s Elite Junior Day, and that makes him ready to get back on campus for good next January. Hebert has had a busy couple of weeks – he announced that he was transferring from Lawrence (MA) Central Catholic to Greenwich (CT) Brunswick School, he attended Junior Day, and hosted a visit from Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. After suffering an injury, Hebert missed much of the 2023 season, but he says he’s ready to go for his final season of high school football. TigerNet caught up with Hebert this week. Q: What was it like to hang out with everyone at the Elite Junior Day? Hebert: “It was great, honestly. We got to hang out with all the recruits that they're high on, all the guys that can make it, as well as all the commits, and then also the coaching staff. That was great. Just surrounded myself with those type of people. They're all really good human beings.” Q: Two offensive line commits (Jaylan Beckley and Brayden Jacobs), big dudes. As a quarterback, how does that make you feel to know that those two are going to be part of who protects you in the future? Hebert: “Yeah, honestly, it made my whole weekend, to be honest. I mean, they're obviously great on the field, but they're also just really good guys to be around. So obviously, it was exciting for them to join the squad. And for me, they're going to be protecting me, but also just they're going to be good additions to the team and the culture.” Q: This is a weird time in college football with NIL and transfer portal. Some schools aren't recruiting guys anymore, or at least not recruiting high school players. Clemson is staying true to who Clemson is, and now it's one of the best recruiting classes in the country. As a high school player, what does that mean to you? Hebert: “Honestly, I think Clemson is doing it right. They're developing guys very well. I think that's evident. At the next level, they got guys performing very well. To me, that means I think I put myself in the right spot, and I'm excited to get to work.” Q: Coach Riley came up to see you. What's his message to you when you guys get together? Hebert: “It's just chopping it up a little bit and just talking. But his message is just keep working, get ready for next year. I mean, I'm getting ready to be down there in probably, I think, (in) 11 months I'm going to be graduating. So just keep my head down, keep working, and my time will come.” Q: What went into your decision to transfer high schools? Hebert: “I think the main thing for me is just preparing for the next level. I think this transfer has put me in the best position to prepare for the next level, the speed of the game and everything.” Q: How are you physically, health-wise? Hebert: “I'm great. I'm 100-percent.” Q: One of the things people love about you is how competitive you are. What was it like having to watch and not play last season? Hebert: “Yeah, it was tough. It definitely taught me a lot. I took a lot from it. Mental toughness is probably the biggest thing. But yeah, I'm a competitive guy. Even when it comes to things like ping-pong, it gets pretty heated. It's definitely hard to sit out. But again, it taught me a lot.” Q: All of the recruits say Coach Swinney’s speech at Elite Junior Day was powerful. What was your takeaway from it? Hebert: “Yeah, I completely agree. It was special. I think my main takeaway was just be who you are, just grow where you're planted. I think that's a big thing, not just in football or in a program, but just in life in general. I think that being able to be who you are no matter who you're around and work your hardest, no matter what the circumstances are. That's a big takeaway for me.” Big thanks to Coach Riley for stopping by today! Always great choppin it up!! Go tigers 🐅 @CoachGRiley @Wick_Football_ pic.twitter.com/DtmKhE2CgK — Blake Hebert (@BlakeHeberttt) February 1, 2024

