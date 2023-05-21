Priority target sees that he could 'be a part of something special at Clemson'

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson’s visitor list will be star-studded in the month of June, with numerous top prospects in the 2024 class set to arrive on campus in the first weekend of June. One of those prospects is a priority target on the offensive line that recently placed the Tigers in his top schools. Leesburg (VA) offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal announced a top-five on April 30th, placing Clemson in a group that also included Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas, and Florida. The 6-8, 330-pound 4-star is currently ranked as the No. 19 offensive tackle and the No. 4 player in Virginia in the 247Sports rankings for the ’24 class. Westphal will hit the road for a busy month of June, with visits planned to Clemson on June 2nd-4th, Georgia on June 9th-11th, Florida on June 16th-18th, and Arkansas on June 23rd-25th. Westphal has visited all of his contenders, and the upcoming trips will give him another chance to evaluate each program. “Since I’ve been to each school 2-3 times, I’ll be paying close attention to the types of recruits that are on the visit with me and get to know the current roster since we could be teammates,” Westphal told TigerNet. “Basically I’m going to try to envision myself at each school’s culture as an athlete.” Offensive line coach Thomas Austin and head coach Dabo Swinney have both visited Westphal at his high school in recent months, making sure that Westphal knows that he is a priority for the Tigers. “I could be a part of something special at Clemson,” Westphal said of the message from the Clemson staff. “I was honored to get one of those coveted offers. My relationship with Clemson has been great. Coach Swinney visited my school in January and I met with him in April. Coach Austin stays in contact. He’s visited my school a few times and plans are already rolling for my official visit. Definitely makes me feel like a priority.” What has stood out about Clemson during Westphal’s recruitment? “Clemson’s winning record, program stability, team culture, and education is a powerful combination and very appealing to me,” Westphal said. “My parents say, ‘Words are just words, but actions really speak at higher volumes.’ This is where the top schools like Clemson are separating themselves from the pack. From communicating information about the school, to the football program, to the PAW Journey, they’re responsive and consistent whether I’m on campus or not. This is the culture coach Swinney has created. It’s also impressive to see Tristan Leigh, who is from Northern Virginia too, doing well. It’s motivation for me.” Westphal plans on being ready to announce a commitment in late July after taking visits to his finalists. What are the major factors that Westphal will be considering ahead of his announcement? “To keep the focus the focus, the thing the thing, and to be consistent,” he said. “I have a spreadsheet with different categories where everything is ranked based on what I’ve researched or learned from the coaches during my visits. It really separated my top-five from the pack. It gets a lot harder from here. My development on the field, the culture, and stability are important to me.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest