Practice news and notes: Reed details his new role, special team coaching assignments

CLEMSON – Some quick news and notes from Monday’s post-practice availability with corners coach Mike Reed, kicker BT Potter, and cornerback Sheridan Jones...

We will start with Potter, who said he wants to win the job at punter. He said back in November he asked Will Spiers if Spiers regretted coming back for a final season, and Spiers told him no. That planted the seed for Potter’s return, and he said that he wants to add punting to his repertoire so the NFL will see his versatility.

We asked him if he punted in high school and he said yes, but said, “I did, but it wasn’t good. It was bad. One year they had me roll out and I fell. Thankfully I’ve gotten a lot better. I just want to do whatever I have to do to help the team.”

He said he would rather stand back and just boom it but can do the Aussie-style kick and will swing through it like a kickoff. He said that puts a weird spin on the ball. He is also working on his hang time, saying that when he gets a lot of loft, it doesn’t go very far and when he hits it hard it doesn't have a lot of hang time.

Corners coach Mike Reed is now the special teams coach and he said he loves the new responsibilities, even though he shares different facets with different coaches.

“Yes, we do split them up, but on game day I will be the guy coordinating it and calling things and collaborating with Coach Swinney on what he wants to do,” Reed said. “It's a blessing because now I can get in front of the team as a whole and will let you gradually grow as a coach. Not only do you control 10-15 guys but now you are over 130 guys. It's a blessing and a challenge and I love it.”

Reed said Tyler Grisham handles kickoff return, Mickey Conn will handle kickoff coverage and punt and Reed will handle punt return. He also said that while Will Shipley will be in the conversation at returner next season, it’s an open competition and several players are getting a look.

Reed said he’s been impressed with freshman corner Jeadyn Lukus, who will have surgery over spring break. He said Lukus will have to “catch back up in the fall.”

“He will be ok. He is a very talented kid and he will be able to make the adjustments,” Reed said. He then said that Lukus “has an NFL body right now.”

He then said that his freshman corners typically play and don’t redshirt.

“I don’t recruit kids to come in and sit the bench,” he said. “I am 50 years old. I am not promised tomorrow. If you are a corner out there and you want to play, then you come to Clemson.”

We will have more from Jones later, but he said it’s crazy to think he’s now the senior guy in the room.

“To hear Coach Swinney say that the days are long and the years are short has really hit home to me this year,” Jones said.