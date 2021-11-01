Peach State quarterback prodigy on Clemson's radar

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the top younger prospects in the state of Georgia visited Clemson for last weekend’s game against Florida State and is already looking to make a return trip.

Julian “JuJu” Lewis is a 2026 quarterback prodigy out of Carrollton (GA) who already has offers from Florida, Georgia Tech, and Penn St. Talk to the recruiting people in the state of Georgia, and many see Lewis in the same light as former Peach State greats Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence, and Justin Fields.

Lewis is only in eighth grade, so he plays for Carrollton’s ninth-grade squad. Under Georgia rules, he is not allowed on the sidelines or to dress out in a varsity contest, but he already stands 6-1 and weighs in close to 170 pounds and is coached by Joey King, the same King who coached Lawrence at Cartersville.

King says he is excited about the chance to coach Lewis.

“He definitely has a lot of potential. The ball jumps out of his hand and can make full body throws,” King told TigerNet. “He has enough athletic ability to extend plays with his feet. He also has the cerebral capacity to process the game well. Very excited to coach him!”

Lewis told TigerNet he loved the visit for the Florida State game, where he spent time with former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd.

“The coaches really care about their players' success in life, not just football,” Lewis said. “Clemson is really about relationships. I spent some time with Tajh Boyd. Tajh knows the program better than anyone and he knows what I’m going through as a player. He told me to love the game and if I do, it will take me places.”

Quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter also spent time with Lewis.

“Coach Streeter talked to me about my family and my school and teammates,” Lewis said. “He said they are hearing great things about me from my coach. His message was to continue to be a good teammate and leader.”

Lewis is also happy about the fact that he gets to learn from King, who knows all about handling high-profile quarterbacks who show promise from an early age.

“The offense is great. He expects a lot and holds everyone accountable,” Lewis said. “I am blessed to learn from him. In the spring I will get the full offense. I didn’t run the full offense this season. Next year will be a lot more.”

What did he think of Death Valley and the crowd?

“I really liked the band and the DJ. I like the Clemson chants and the colors,” Lewis said. “The crowd was fire!”

Despite it being so early in his recruitment, Lewis already holds Clemson in high regard.

“Clemson is awesome. I just have to keep working and hopefully when the time comes, they will want to offer me,” Lewis said. “I would like to camp there again this summer if I can fit it in my schedule.”