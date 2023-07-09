North Carolina edge rusher Bryce Davis has Clemson in top ten after visit

Clemson is in the top 10 for one of the nation’s premier 2025 pass rushers out of the storied Grimsley program in North Carolina. Bryce Davis (6-3, 245) is a 4-star out of Greensboro (NC) Grimsley who has offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, UNC, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. Davis was in Clemson for head coach Dabo Swinney’s high school camp in early June, and he was able to spend time with ends coach Lemanski Hall and also some time with defensive tackles coach Nick Eason. “It was really good. I got the opportunity to work with Coach Hall and some of the current players that were out there as well,” Davis told TigerNet. “That's what I really wanted, I wanted to experience how Coach Hall would coach me. I wanted to feel the environment, not just being at a visit, I wanted to work for him as well, too.” Davis said his relationship with Hall is blossoming. “It’s great. We talk every other week,” he said. “It’s a good relationship, but we're continuing to build that bond and he's just genuine guy. We just talk football, we talk about life. It’s just a great relationship. And Coach Eason is a little more hyped, but that’s my guy, too. I talk to him every time I am there.” Davis said Clemson has top-notch facilities, but that isn’t what sets the program apart. “They have a great facility, but Coach Swinney said it best when he said there is just something special about Clemson.,” he said. “And there is just something special about it. It’s just the environment. Everything is special.” Davis has spent time at Clemson, Florida, and South Carolina this summer and will be at Georgia later this month. All of those are in his top ten: North Carolina, Clemson, Tennessee, Duke, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Notre Dame, and Michigan. He plans to be at Duke for Clemson’s season opener against the Blue Devils and then hopes he can make it to Clemson for the Florida St. game.

