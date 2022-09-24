Live from Winston-Salem: Clemson vs. Wake Forest

16:04

It is MUCH better to coach after a win!! I will say that it is good to see our passing game come alive. Oline did a good job on pass pro but still need to improve on opening up running lanes. As bad as the defense was especially the secondary, we will get starters back and these young DBs will learn from this. We won the game and we are 4-0. Lots of work to do but we survived and will improve. I have been critical of DJ but I am starting to believe.