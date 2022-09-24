|
Live from Winston-Salem: Clemson vs. Wake Forest
|2022 Sep 24, Sat 11:29-
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24 • 12:00 P.M. ET (ABC)
Truist Field • WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Players Out | Roster | Schedule |
CladInOrange
16:04
It is MUCH better to coach after a win!! I will say that it is good to see our passing game come alive. Oline did a good job on pass pro but still need to improve on opening up running lanes. As bad as the defense was especially the secondary, we will get starters back and these young DBs will learn from this. We won the game and we are 4-0. Lots of work to do but we survived and will improve. I have been critical of DJ but I am starting to believe.
CladInOrange
16:04
BrandonRink®
15:54
Swinney: This is what a top-15 game should look like. Our guys hung in there. You saw a lot of football character out of our guys tonight. We did a poor job in coverage tonight, but when it came down to the last play, we made it.
BrandonRink®
15:51
PBU in the end zone. Clemson wins 51-45.
BrandonRink®
15:50
Bryan Bresee bats the next pass at the line to setup third-and-long...Hartman scrambles to set up 4th and 6.
BrandonRink®
15:49
Tyler Davis coming up big again with the tackle at the line.
BrandonRink®
15:48
Clemson's 2-point try is batted down at the line. Clemson 51-45 with Wake going on offense now in OT2.
BrandonRink®
15:47
Uiagalelei with a dart to Davis Allen for the 22-yard TD. Have to go for 2 now.
BrandonRink®
15:46
McFadden false start on 2nd and short moves it back to 2nd and 6 at the Wake 22.
BrandonRink®
15:45
Clemson offense goes back out there to start OT2.
BrandonRink®
15:43
Uiagalelei connects with Beaux Collins again for the game-tying score. 45-all going to OT2.
BrandonRink®
15:40
AT Perry wide-open over the middle for the 8-yard score. Deacs lead 45-38 to start out overtime.
CladInOrange
15:37
Charter Comm went out in my area - can’t say I mind. It is hard to actually watch this defense - I would rather keep up on ESPN gamecast
BrandonRink®
15:37
Clemson going on defense to start us out here in Winston-Salem.
thompson_creek_tiger®
15:34
I get trying to avoid disaster, but gotta play for the win too
BrandonRink®
15:33
Overtime coming. 38-all in Winston-Salem.
BrandonRink®
15:31
Wake is showing punt...and they pin Clemson to the 14. 39 seconds to go.
BrandonRink®
15:29
Completion sets Wake up at the Clemson 47 with 4th and 5...:49 secs to go.
BrandonRink®
15:25
Tyler Davis with the TFL on first down on Wake's side of the 50...and then the sack. 3rd and long for Wake now and a Clemson timeout with the ball at the Wake 40, 3rd and 17.
BrandonRink®
15:24
Deacs staying on the ground as the clock winds down under two minutes...to their 47 with a fresh set of downs.
BrandonRink®
15:17
Clemson going for the tie on 4th and 4 at the 35...52-yard FG is good. 38-all, 4:01 to go.
BrandonRink®
15:14
Clemson converts on third down for the 14th time today. To the Wake 41.
BrandonRink®
15:13
Wake's short kickoff backfires as Antonio Williams takes it to the Clemson 47.
BrandonRink®
15:08
Deacs have to settle for the field goal and they take a 38-35 lead with 8:07 to go.
BrandonRink®
15:07
Hartman has a 244.5 QB rating according to the stats here. 18/25 for 317 yards, 5 TDs.
BrandonRink®
15:06
Hartman hits another big connection to Banks and they're at the Clemson 17.
BrandonRink®
15:03
Shipley TD is upheld. All tied at 35, 11:16 to go.
BrandonRink®
15:01
3rd and 1 at the GL and Shipley fights off a bunch of Deacs defenders for the score but they are reviewing it.
BrandonRink®
14:54
Uiagalelei has thrown for over 300 yards (313) for the first time since the start at Notre Dame in 2020.
Questionall1212
14:53
Someone said the defense looks weak…. I think that is a bit of a sugarcoated description. Wes’ dream come true job is turning into turning into a lesson on why you need new blood infused into an organization. We look stale and unimaginative. Parity in players exposes coaching flaws….
BrandonRink®
14:49
End 3rd quarter, Wake leads 35-28. Clemson first down at the Wake 28.
BrandonRink®
14:49
Uiagalelei has time and he fires one way down field to Joseph Ngata to the Deacs 29. 46-yard pass.
groomsrw
14:47
Same play every time… how much we pay our coaches?
BrandonRink®
14:47
After Clemson held a 309-129 yards advantage at the half, Wake has a 198-99 yards advantage so far this quarter. They're averaging 10.4 yards per play, also aided by 30 yards in penalties.
BrandonRink®
14:45
Hartman finds Greene in the corner of the end zone for the 25-yarder and Wake retakes the lead, 35-28, 1:19 3rd.
BrandonRink®
14:43
Deacs running game finding some room and they're at the Clemson 27 now,
BrandonRink®
14:41
That's another PI call for the Clemson secondary. To the Wake 40.
BrandonRink®
14:39
Uiagalelei refuses to go down and he finds Beaux Collins again to tie us up. 28-all, 4:29 3rd.
BrandonRink®
14:36
Davis Allen posts up for the 5-yard TD catch in the end zone...Clemson going for two to tie it up and Clemson calls a timeout.
BrandonRink®
14:35
3rd and 10 at the Wake 33...and Uiagalelei connects with Beaux Collins to the Wake 5.
BrandonRink®
14:31
Big carry from Uiagalelei gets Clemson into Deacs territory at the 43. He goes 23 yards.
northernVAtiger
14:27
Thought the ball moved as he hit the ground... no review???
BrandonRink®
14:24
Hartman 19-yard TD to Whiteheart and Wake extends its lead to 28-20, 7:47 3rd.
BrandonRink®
14:22
Another PI call on Clemson is gonna send Wake back to the edge of the red zone.
BrandonRink®
14:20
Wake back on Clemson's side of the 50 and now to the Clemson 24.
northernVAtiger
14:19
Defensive play calling lacks imagination, players look flat, little pressure on the qb from best d-line in the nation... maybe an analyst is an analyst and not at coordinator :/
BrandonRink®
14:18
Uiagalelei's third down target to Adam Randall is a little hot and Clemson has to punt again. Penalty moves Wake back after the short punt to their 42.
