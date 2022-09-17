|
Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech
|2022 Sep 17, Sat 19:02-
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17 • 8:00 P.M. ET (ACCN)
Memorial Stadium • CLEMSON, SC
TigWilly
19:49
Not OT!!!!!! Nooooooo!!!! 😡😡😡
BrandonRink®
19:41
Payton Page and Ruke Orhorhoro are the announced starters at defensive tackle. Fred Davis, Jalyn Phillips, RJ Mickens and Sheridan Jones in the secondary.
BrandonRink®
19:16
Something to be aware of, Wake-Liberty on ACC Network ahead of Clemson-La Tech is just about five minutes into the second half. The 60-minute clock started about five minutes ago here. So that would put us around 8:10.
BrandonRink®
19:06
Four Clemson defensive starters are out tonight ICYMI:
https://www.tigernet.com/clemson-football/news/breaking-clemson-announces-players-out-for-louisiana-tech-game-40754
Clemson announces players out for Louisiana Tech game
Breaking: Clemson announced the players from this week's depth chart who will not play in the game versus Louisiana Tech. Four Tiger starters on defense are out in DT Bry
