Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech

by - 2022 Sep 17, Sat 19:02

CLEMSON (2-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. LOUISIANA TECH (1-1)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17 • 8:00 P.M. ET (ACCN)

Memorial Stadium • CLEMSON, SC

CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Players Out | Roster | Schedule |

TigWilly
19:49
Not OT!!!!!! Nooooooo!!!! 😡😡😡
BrandonRink®
19:41
Payton Page and Ruke Orhorhoro are the announced starters at defensive tackle. Fred Davis, Jalyn Phillips, RJ Mickens and Sheridan Jones in the secondary.
BrandonRink®
19:16
Something to be aware of, Wake-Liberty on ACC Network ahead of Clemson-La Tech is just about five minutes into the second half. The 60-minute clock started about five minutes ago here. So that would put us around 8:10.
BrandonRink®
19:06
Four Clemson defensive starters are out tonight ICYMI:

https://www.tigernet.com/clemson-football/news/breaking-clemson-announces-players-out-for-louisiana-tech-game-40754
Clemson announces players out for Louisiana Tech game
Breaking: Clemson announced the players from this week's depth chart who will not play in the game versus Louisiana Tech. Four Tiger starters on defense are out in DT Bry
BrandonRink®
19:04
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1571265558640988160

https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1571263080130293760
BrandonRink®
19:03
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1571269591665451008
