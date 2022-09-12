CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Adam Randall makes his depth chart debut as a co-backup behind Joseph Ngata this week.
Adam Randall makes his depth chart debut as a co-backup behind Joseph Ngata this week.

Clemson-La Tech depth charts comparison
by - 2022 Sep 12, Mon 17:20

Clemson is set to play its second primetime game of the season this Saturday at home.

The Tigers (2-0) host Louisiana Tech (1-1) for an 8 p.m. kickoff in Death Valley.

The game will be broadcast on ACC Network.

One notable addition to the Clemson side of this week's depth chart is freshman Adam Randall being placed in the lineup as second-string with Dacari Collins behind Jospeh Ngata. Randall is returning from an ACL tear (knee) this spring.

See how the rosters compare below:


Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Clemson commercial featuring Hunter Renfrow
WATCH: Clemson commercial featuring Hunter Renfrow
Clemson linebacker enters transfer portal
Clemson linebacker enters transfer portal
Clemson-La Tech depth charts comparison
Clemson-La Tech depth charts comparison
TV announcers for Clemson-La Tech
TV announcers for Clemson-La Tech
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest