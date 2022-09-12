Clemson-La Tech depth charts comparison

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson is set to play its second primetime game of the season this Saturday at home.

The Tigers (2-0) host Louisiana Tech (1-1) for an 8 p.m. kickoff in Death Valley.

The game will be broadcast on ACC Network.

One notable addition to the Clemson side of this week's depth chart is freshman Adam Randall being placed in the lineup as second-string with Dacari Collins behind Jospeh Ngata. Randall is returning from an ACL tear (knee) this spring.

See how the rosters compare below: