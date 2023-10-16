Klubnik excited about the opportunity to play in Hard Rock again

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Cade Klubnik is excited about the opportunity to play in Hard Rock Stadium, but now he wants to walk away with a victory. Klubnik made the first start of his career in the Orange Bowl against Tennessee in that stadium last December, a 31-14 defeat. Klubnik completed 30-of-54 passes for 320 yards but was intercepted twice and had a clock miscue at the end of the first half that might have cost the Tigers points. This week, Clemson (4-2 overall, 2-2 ACC) heads to Hard Rock to take on Miami (4-2 overall, 0-2 ACC). The Tigers have won two in a row, while Miami is on a two-game losing streak. Klubnik was asked Monday if he was excited to return to Miami Gardens. “Yeah, I'm excited to go back there. Obviously, I'm excited to go back there. I think it'll be fun,” Klubnik said. “It's definitely a really cool stadium and a cool atmosphere. I'm excited to go back there and come away with a win.” He was then asked how much he’d grown since that late December night. “I’ve grown in a lot of ways,” he said. “Just being able to have a full offseason of being a leader in the offense, so just having that and continuing to slow it down and see everything through and trust the guys around me and letting them have trust in me.” He also has a different set of playmakers this time around – freshman Tyler Brown has excelled early, Troy Stellato has grabbed a starting spot, and Antonio Williams should be back this week to add another spark to the offense. The Tigers also have a new offensive coordinator in Garrett Riley, with a new scheme. “I am confident going at every game. I feel so confident in our guys,” Klubnik said. “Like I said, I'm excited to get down there. But I'm excited to get to work this week and have another full week and to go play another football game. It's been two weeks since we've played, and you miss it. I'm excited to get back out there. Not that we took a week off. “But we took a week off from actually playing a game. So excited to get back out there.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest