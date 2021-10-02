Instant Analysis: Tigers hold on behind defense and crowd

CLEMSON – The Tigers’ defense came to play, and Clemson fans showed up, showed out, and made a difference.

Backed up on their own 11-yard line, Clemson’s defense did what they’ve done time and time again this season – got a stop when it mattered most. With the Clemson faithful roaring, the Boston College center snapped the ball wide of Eagles’ quarterback Dennis Grosel, and K.J. Henry fell on the football to ensure a 19-13 win.

Clemson improves to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the ACC, while Boston College falls to 4-1 and 0-1.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: Kobe Pace made the most of his opportunities and scored Clemson’s only touchdown of the game – a 59-yard run down the sideline on the second drive of the game. The sophomore finished the game with 18 carries for 124 yards. He also added two catches for 41 yards.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: Down two starters – Tyler Davis and Bryan Bresee – Clemson’s defensive line rose to the challenge in a big way Saturday night. The defense ended the night with nine tackles for loss and four sacks – Myles Murphy had 1.5 sacks, Xavier Thomas accounted for a sack, while Baylon Spector, Tré Williams, and Ruke Orhorhoro each registered half of a sack.

STAT OF THE GAME: Including sacks, Clemson held Boston College to just 46 yards rushing.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

*Pace Scores – The Tigers took the opening kickoff and quickly moved into Eagle territory but failed to convert on a fourth down for a turnover on downs. The defense forced a Boston College punt, and the Tigers took over at their own 14. A 17-yard pass to EJ Williams started the drive, and four plays later, Kobe Pace followed blocks by Matt Bockhorst and Walker Parks over the right side, racing almost untouched for a 59-yard scoring run that brought the amped-up crowd to its feet. Midway through the first quarter, the Tigers held a 7-0 lead.

*Tigers add to lead – Clemson’s defense continued to hold the Eagle offense at bay, battering and knocking Grosel around the yard while the offense continued to sputter. Midway through the fourth quarter, Ngata broke loose on a 54-yard pass-and-catch, but an ineffective RPO run to the middle and two dropped passes killed the drive. Clemson settled for a 45-yard field goal and led 19-13 with 4:51 to play.

*Fourth down stop – Boston College engineered a drive into Clemson territory, but the crowd forced two procedure penalties and an ineligible receiver downfield that made it 1st-and-25 at the Clemson 47. A 16-yard pass to Zay Flowers set up 2nd-and-9, but the Tigers forced three consecutive incompletions and a turnover on downs with 2:14 to play.

UP NEXT: Clemson is off next weekend before traveling to Syracuse for a Friday night matchup on October 15 at 7 p.m.

Boston College also has an off week before hosting No. 23 N.C. State.