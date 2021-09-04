Instant Analysis: Georgia stifles Clemson offense, takes TD lead on pick-six

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

CHARLOTTE, NC – The 2021 football season hasn’t exactly started the way the Clemson Tigers probably wanted.

After a shaky start offensively, Georgia leads Clemson 7-0 at the half in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium.

Clemson only managed 90 yards of total offense – 89 through the air and one yard on the ground. Georgia had 113 yards of offense, with its only points coming off an interception returned for a touchdown by Christopher Smith.

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was 10-of-20 for 89 yards.

PLAYER OF THE HALF: Despite Clemson’s offense only running 30 plays in the first half – with most of them coming in the last five minutes of the second quarter, Clemson’s defense more than held its own, keeping the Tigers in the game. Mario Goodrich led the defense with nine total tackles. James Skalski registered seven tackles.

STAT OF THE HALF: Clemson’s defense has been in among the best in the nation at pressuring quarterbacks but did not register a sack or tackle for loss in the first half.

WHAT WENT RIGHT:

*Run Defense: Georgia has a stable of running backs that they rolled into the game in the first half and Clemson’s defense kept them in check. Georgia’s running backs had a combined 11 carries for 51 yards

WHAT WENT WRONG:

*Field Position: Other than the recovered fumble late the second quarter, the best starting position the Clemson had in the first half was the 20-yard line, while Georgia had two drives that started at the Clemson 49 and their own 37. Uiagalelei was shaky at best to start the game and having to start in the shadow of his own endzone didn’t help.

*No running game: Clemson only ran the ball 10 times for one yard. Kobe Pace had three carries for six yards, freshman Will Shipley only had two carries for two yards and Uiagalelei carried the ball five times for minus-seven yards.

TURNING POINT IN THE HALF: Clemson recovered a fumble after the ball was touched by a Georgia player during a punt return. Uiagalelei looked like he had found a little bit of a rhythm but telegraphed a pass over the middle that was picked off by Christopher Smith and returned 74 yards for a touchdown, the first INT in his Uiagalelei’s 129 career pass attempts.

WHAT CLEMSON NEEDS TO DO TO WIN: For the defense, it’s simple. Keep doing your job.

Offensively, Clemson needs to find its running game – whether it’s screen passes or delayed handoffs. If the Tigers can have a little success in the running game, maybe Uiagalelei will settle down and be able to go through his progressions without having Georgia defenders in his face.