"Incredible" Will Shipley stands out, Elliott not ready to name him a starter

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Has Will Shipley earned the chance to be Clemson’s starting running back? Tony Elliott said after Saturday’s game that the offense will reassess the depth chart, but there is no denying that it was Shipley in the game during crunch time of the Tigers’ 14-8 victory over Georgia Tech.

Shipley carried the ball 20 times for 88 yards and scored both touchdowns in the victory, and it comes a week after he scored the first two touchdowns of his career in the win over SC State. A pair of three-yard touchdown runs accounted for both scores for the Tigers Saturday.

His second touchdown was a thing of beauty if you like down and dirty football, and it came just a few plays after Shipley left the field after getting his breath knocked out of him. Shipley took the handoff from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, broke a tackle and then carried defenders into the endzone for the score.

Shipley said getting his wind knocked out was more surprising than painful.

“It surprised me a little bit,” he told TigerNet after the game. “I haven't really been playing football too much the last year and a half. So, just something to get used to and getting back accustomed to the game of football.”

Shipley said he was pleased with his performance.

“It was incredible. Georgia Tech came out and they gave us something we haven't seen all week against our scout team. So props to them,” he said. “Props to them for coming with all their energy and playing a really good game. I am just glad everything clicked and I am glad I was able to help this team out in any way.”

However, he knows he has room to improve, especially after his late fumble gave the Jackets new life, and he didn’t hesitate when he was asked what he wants to work on first

“Pretty much everything. Tonight, I look back at the game and there are so many little things I have to get better at,” Shipley said. “The little details - blocking, pushing the line of scrimmage so the linebackers can't shoot the gap early. So many little things I have to continue to improve. I love the game of football and I look forward to improving those spots.”

The depth chart has shown Kobe Pace as the top back, followed by Shipley and then veteran Lyn-J Dixon. Pace got the majority of his work early in the game and finished with seven carries for 15 yards. Dixon saw his most extensive action through the early part of the season but still tallied just five carries, and that was for 16 yards.

Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said he was pleased with Shipley’s effort but wasn’t quite ready to name a starter.

“That’ll be something that we go back and we reassess,” Elliott said after the game. “Proud of him. I thought he ran physically, ran hard. I know he would want that one play back there coming off the goal line where he fumbled the ball. But he continues to run hard and show that he needs to be in consideration. We’ll evaluate that as a staff, have our discussion in our personnel meeting on Sunday and then move forward and allow CJ (Spiller) to kind of manage that room.”