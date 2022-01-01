Goodwin feels like he's been living in a dream the last month

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Wes Goodwin is living the dream in the present, but after Clemson’s win over Iowa St. in the Cheez-It Bowl, he can’t wait to see what the future holds.

Goodwin’s defense held Iowa St. to just 13 points and a season-low 279 yards in the Tigers’ 20-13 victory, and it was the defense that forced a late turnover on downs to seal the victory.

“It's been like living a dream over the last month. Just an unbelievable experience,” Goodwin said after making the calls in his first game as Clemson's defensive coordinator. “And I can't wait to see what the future holds. But I wasn't nervous at all. I just kind of got in my groove and rolled from there. It was a lot of fun, a great operation by everybody, and obviously, the players played tremendously.

“I never was nervous at all. I've been preparing for this moment for a long time...Just got in the flow of the game and just started rolling from there. I think the whole game was a lot of fun for me. All the situational football that you prepare for, two-minute situations, being in field goal range, four-down territory, just communicating and teaching guys in the moment and stuff, so just getting in the flow of the game, it was really fun.”

The win exceeded his expectations.

“We gave up 13 points. You're hoping for a shutout or whatever. But I think for the first time, I think everything went really well and above my expectations and stuff,” Goodwin said. “It's not like we had preseason scrimmages and stuff to learn the process, with me being inserted in the play-caller role, just getting in the flow of things substitution-wise, that sort of thing, just learning where to stand on the sidelines, signal to the guys, that sort of deal. So just the whole operation I thought was above my expectations. 12 men or 10 men on the field, so always worry about that type of stuff, and first-time roles. But I thought overall our game operation was unbelievable.”

Goodwin said he had one simple message for his players before the final drive.

“Just, ‘Go have fun.’ We wanted the challenge of it being on our shoulders to go win the game, and that's an unbelievable moment, something all of us will remember, such an awesome experience,” Goodwin said.

He said his phone has been going non-stop since people learned he was taking over as defensive coordinator.

“My phone has been buzzing from people I've worked with, people I grew up with, former players. I mean, it's been tremendous just to see the support and outreach from people from all walks of life, and all over the country,” Goodwin aid. “That's been so meaningful and impactful to me. And you want to always have a positive impact and positive impression on whoever you come into contact with, and it's been unbelievable in the past month. My phone has been nonstop buzzing, notifications here all over social media, so it's been crazy.”