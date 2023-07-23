Conn talks young talent in Clemson's defensive backfield

Ariana Pensy

CLEMSON - Defense was not exactly a bright spot in some respects last season. While the defensive line ranked in the top 10 for sacks, the secondary only had 13 interceptions, which ranked 30th nationally. That is why it was essential for safeties coach Mickey Conn and the rest of the Tigers to bring in some young talent in the defensive backfield. Two young players who have stood out to Conn during the spring and summer have been sophomore Sherrod Covil Jr. and freshman Khalil Barnes. Covil had the chance to play in 13 games for the Tigers last season but did not make a start. Like a true Clemson Tiger, his best performance was against South Carolina with four tackles and a tackle for loss. “He’s going to fit right in,” Conn said about Covil. “The biggest thing with him is really just learning the defense. He’s extremely athletic, can run, he’s physical, can hit. So, he’s going to play a lot this year. He’s earned it -- earned it with what he’s done in the spring and what he’s done in the summer in the weight room, getting his body right.” Another aspect about Covil that has stood out to coaches is his champion mentality. Back in high school, he was a starter in the defensive backfield and helped lead Oscar Smith High School to two consecutive 6A division championships and was viewed as one of the best players coming out of Virginia. Barnes brings a similar mentality, with his high school going to a state championship in 2022. His head coach, Tyler Aurandt, was also named the 4A head coach of the year. While he is coming from a smaller program than Covil, Barnes still brings plenty to the table, which was displayed with his game-winning interception in the spring game back in April. “He was amazing in the spring,” Conn said. “You saw a playmaker. You go back and watch that spring game, he made a huge (pass break up), huge hit, game-winning interception … Sky’s the limit with him. High school, he played both ways, but mostly, he’s just used to playing man-to-man on the best wide receiver that the other team had. So, for me, coming in, it was ‘Can he understand defense, understand scheme and how it works?’ and the answer to that is yes.” All young players need to have one quality, and Barnes certainly has the willingness to learn. He is developing the ability to understand the defense and is putting in a lot of effort in the weight room to get his body in shape for the upcoming season. “He came right in and he’s ready to play,” Conn said. “I think the thing I like about Khalil is his eagerness to learn. Just getting in the film room and really learning the defense and what to do and, but he can run, change direction and he’s physical. He’s a 200-pound safety, played nickel, safety. I mean, he can do a lot.” They are not the only young players, however, who have the potential to make a big difference for the Tigers in the upcoming season. Another freshman, Kylen Webb, was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 23 prospect in the entire nation. He was not only a standout on the defense but also contributed to special teams, recording a punt return for a touchdown in 2021. Rob Billings is another scholarship safety in the freshman class. He recorded a total of 170 tackles and nine interceptions. Further, Rivals listed him as the No. 27 overall safety in the country in this recruiting class. The season kicks off on September 4 (8 p.m.) against ACC rival Duke. Clemson has not faced Duke since 2018 when they won in dominating fashion with a score of 35-6. They have played against each other 54 times, with Clemson winning 37 of those contests. In total, the Tigers have outscored the Blue Devils by 512 points, the fourth-most (Wake Forest is first, outscoring the Demon Deacons by 1,138 points) out of the 92 opponents Clemson has faced in their 121 football seasons.

