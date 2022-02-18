Clemson Spring Outlook: Running back group long on talent and short on depth

Spring practice starts in less than two weeks, and after a 10-win 2021 campaign, the Clemson Tigers should have plenty of motivation when they hit the practice field on March 2. We’re taking a look at each position to see how they will look after the dust settled with transfers and mid-year enrollees.

In our second glimpse at the position groups, we focus on a group of running backs that is long on talent and short on depth.

2022 Projected Spring RB Depth Chart

Will Shipley – 5-11 205 so. OR

Kobe Pace – 5-10 210 jr.

Phil Mafah – 6-1 225 so.

Running back spring outlook

David Hood: Class of 2022 signee Keith Adams, Jr., won’t be on campus until June, so for the spring there are just three scholarship running backs on the roster. Gone are Lyn-J Dixon and Michel Dukes and Darien Rencher, meaning the Tigers will be lean and mean this spring.

The obvious plan of action, at least to me, is keeping these guys healthy. Each one missed games last season due to various injuries, and as important as the spring is to development, it’s almost more important to keep each one of them healthy heading into the fall.

I listed Shipley and Pace as 1 and 1A simply because they are almost interchangeable back there. Shipley was the no-doubt starter at the end of the year, but the coaching staff went with their strength and used a two-back set late in the season.

Shipley is coming off a stellar freshman season in which he rushed 149 times for 739 yards (5.0 avg.) with 11 touchdowns, caught 16 passes for 116 yards, averaged 27.1 yards on 14 kickoff returns and threw a two-yard touchdown pass in 378 snaps over 10 games (five starts).

Pace enjoyed a breakout season with 641 yards and six touchdowns on 104 carries and 131 yards on 12 receptions over only 273 snaps in 11 games (six starts). He also averaged 22.8 yards on four kickoff returns.

The plan was to redshirt Mafah, but injuries and transfers forced him into playing and he debuted with 292 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 68 rushing attempts and 50 receiving yards on seven catches over 170 snaps in nine games (one start) as a true freshman in 2021.

Brandon Rink: Pace and Shipley did plenty to earn their share of the carries last season, but it will be interesting to see if Mafah can turn it into a three-headed monster carrying the load this season.

You see the measurables above and he carries a bigger frame than the other two, also showing some moves off to get down the field last season:

Given the depth situation this spring, they are all getting plenty of reps and that can only boost the sophomore’s chances at making a bigger impact in 2022.

Nikki Hood: While the wide receiver room continues to gain experience and mature on the field, the running backs can do a lot to stabilize the passing game.

Everyone has seen what Shipley, Mafah, and Pace can do running the ball, but much like Travis Etienne did when he was at Clemson, they need to fine-tune their pass-catching abilities and add that to their repertoire. Shipley caught 16 passes for 116 yards, and Mafah added seven catches for 50 yards during their freshman campaigns. Pace has caught 17 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown during his first two seasons.

Having a running back who can consistently catch the ball out of the backfield can only help whoever ends up at quarterback, and it will take pressure off of the tight ends and receivers until they find their groove.

