Clemson snap counts and trends as redshirts come into focus

David Hood by Senior Writer -

It’s always interesting to look at snap counts, especially at this time of year. The trends can tell us a lot as we head into the offseason. The list is far too long to include every player, but several stand out, and I’ve included them in this list. Keep in mind that a player can appear in four games and still redshirt (and the postseason is now available as well for a fifth game). Without further ado: *DE Zaire Patterson is a redshirt sophomore, and he played a combined 14 snaps against Charleston Southern and Florida Atlantic and nothing since. *DT Caden Story is a redshirt freshman, and he’s registered three DNP (Did not play) this season behind what is obviously a deep and talented tackle group. However, he did provide 13 snaps against Georgia Tech. *Freshman DE AJ Hoffler played 25 snaps against Tech, and that was his fifth game (meaning he won’t redshirt). He has played 71 snaps this season. *Freshman linebacker Dee Crayton played 25 snaps against Georgia Tech in his fourth game. He has 59 snaps in those four games. Another appearance over the next two games burns his redshirt. *Freshman linebacker Jamal Anderson has played in every game. *Sophomore CB Jeadyn Lukus played 185 snaps – including 56 against Syracuse – over the first six games. He has battled injury, however, and has three DNP over his last four games. He started against Notre Dame and logged just four snaps. *Freshman CB Shelton Lewis has appeared in every game but logged a season-high 40 snaps against Georgia Tech last week. His previous high was 33 against Florida Atlantic. *Redshirt freshman corner Myles Oliver logged his first snaps of the season Saturday against Georgia Tech. He played in one game (Tennessee) last season. *Redshirt freshman safety Kylon Griffin logged 54 combined snaps against Charleston Southern and Florida Atlantic early in the season, and then four snaps against Syracuse. However, he has logged 42 and 40 snaps the last two weeks for his first extended playing time. *Freshman cornerback Avieon Terrell has played in every game but played 60 snaps against Notre Dame and 50 against Georgia Tech. *CB Toriano Pride logged a season-high 63 snaps against Wake Forest, then saw ten snaps against Miami, eight against NC State and has only appeared on special teams the last two games. *Freshman CB Branden Strozier has played in two games (Florida Atlantic and CSU) but hasn’t appeared since. He can play in the next two games and still redshirt. *Junior defensive tackle Tré Williams is still in line to redshirt. He played against NC State and Notre Dame but didn’t appear against Tech. He can appear in the next two games and bowl game and still redshirt. *Freshman DT Stephiylan Green has appeared in two games and can still redshirt if he plays in the remaining games. *Freshman David Ojiegbe has played in two games and can still redshirt if he plays in the remaining games. *Freshman WR Noble Johnson played nine snaps against Charleston Southern and then played three snaps against Georgia Tech. He can still redshirt if he plays in the remaining games. *Freshman running back Jay Haynes played against CSU and FAU but hasn’t played since. He can still redshirt if he plays in the remaining games. *Freshman OL Zack Owens has played in two games, including ten snaps against Georgia Tech, and can still redshirt if he plays in the remaining games. *Both freshman tight ends (Markus Dixon and Olsen Patt-Henry) have appeared in two games and can still redshirt if they play in the remaining games. *OL Bryn Tucker, a redshirt junior, has seen action in just two games this season. *Freshman safety Rob Billings played special teams against CSU and FAU and hasn’t played since. *Freshman WR Ronan Hanafin played nine snaps against CSU, played only special teams over the next five games, but has totaled 19 snaps at receiver over the last three games.

