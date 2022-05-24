Clemson safety target looking to make a summer decision

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class hasn’t exactly jumped out to a hot start, and the coaching staff hope that the beginning of head coach Dabo Swinney’s high school camps and official visits in June will get the summer started with a bang. One of those looking to make a decision at some point this summer is top safety prospect Robert Billings.

Billings is a 2023 3-star out of Alpharetta (GA) Milton that recently announced his “Elite Eight” and the Tigers are joined by Duke, Florida State, Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss, North Carolina, and Oregon on the list.

He also had offers from Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, Pittsburgh, and Virginia. Billings visited Clemson, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt in the spring. Getting his first look at Clemson was memorable.

“It was a good experience, it was my first time being on campus, so I got to see the whole campus,” Billings said. “We took buses around campus, and I got to see the weight room. I talked to some of the coaches. Coach Swinney had a presentation for us that took about an hour and thirty minutes. So, he really got in-depth about what the program is all about, the core values and what he expects from us as student/athletes.”

Billings also understands how unique an opportunity to visit with the Tigers was for him.

“To get invited to Clemson, you’ve got to be one of the top prospects in the nation,” the Georgia native said. “There weren’t a lot of kids there, so they were really evaluating the kids there. They really had their eyes on us.”

Following the visit, Billings received an offer from the Tigers, which he says certainly makes them one of his favorites.

“It was amazing, I’m still shocked,” Billings said when asked about the offer from Clemson. “It puts them as one of the leaders in my recruitment.”

Mickey Conn is handling Billings recruitment and he says the Tigers like him as a safety. Adding that his style of play would fit nicely in the Upstate.

“He likes that I’m aggressive and I’m a good player now and if he gets to coach me, he can bring me to that next level.”

Billings recorded 66 tackles with 13 pass breakups and five interceptions last season as a junior at Milton High School. And much like his anticipation in the passing game, he’s not waiting around to make his college decision.

“Spots are getting filled up, so I want to get my spot secured,” Billings said in referencing the concern he has regarding the transfer portal. Adding to that he hopes to make his choice prior to the start of his senior campaign.