Clemson offense takes steps forward, defense shows depth to continue series streak

Ryan Kantor by Contributor -

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets came to Clemson with positive momentum following wins over North Carolina and Virginia and were looking to become bowl-eligible. In the early going, it looked like their good fortunes may continue. The formerly beleaguered Yellow Jackets defense forced their second consecutive three-and-out of the game. With Clemson punting from their own 21, they’d have good field position, too. Clemson then made the very strange decision to try a fake punt on 4th-and-9. They were stopped five yards short of the line to gain. Georgia Tech took over on the 25-yard line and scored in four plays to take a 7-0 lead. Suddenly, things were a lot more tense than expected. Fortunately for those in Purple and Orange, those feelings didn’t last too long as the offense responded immediately by marching down the field and scoring on a 20-yard pass to Beaux Collins. They scored touchdowns on each of their next two drives to go into halftime up 21-7. They’d eventually score 42 points unanswered before a pair of garbage-time Georgia Tech TDs made it a slightly more respectable 42-21 final score. Georgia Tech nearly had two big plays that may have kept the game competitive longer, but drops from their star wide receiver, Eric Singleton Jr., allowed the game to turn into a blowout. Clemson RB Will Shipley returned from injury (concussion protocol), but Phil Mafah earned the start. He rewarded the Tigers with gritty running for 96 yards. It started off a bit slow for Mafah as the offensive line struggled to open running lanes. As the game wore on, the line found some footing, and Clemson began having success with a balanced offensive attack that finished with exactly 36 QB passes and 36 RB runs. Phil Mafah had 17 carries, Will Shipley had 11, and Domonique Thomas and Keith Adams Jr. combined for eight carries. Shipley ran very well, playing one of his better games of the season. He briefly exited the contest after a helmet-to-helmet hit (a horrible missed targeting call) shook him up. Although visibly agitated on the sideline, he was okay and returned, finished with 77 yards (7.0 YPC), a touchdown, and three receptions for 30 yards. Clemson’s offensive line has been inconsistent all season, and this game was a microcosm of that inconsistency. After an inauspicious start, players were shuffled in and out, and eventually, the Yellow Jackets’ defense seemed to wear down. Trent Howard (50.8), Harris Sewell (52.2), Tristan Leigh (55.4), and Mitchell Mayes (59.3) all finished with 32 or more snaps and PFF grades under 60. Conversely, Blake Miller (78.3) and Collin Sadler (76.5) had banner days, according to PFF. Quarterback Cade Klubnik had a solid day throwing for 205 yards and four touchdowns. He was still inconsistent, making some throws that made the color commentators bloviate about his elite potential while also throwing an ugly interception and not always seeing open receivers. Nonetheless, it was an improvement from the prior week against Notre Dame. With the final weeks largely about shining optimism onto 2024, he showed what everyone was hoping for: progress. Nothing provided more optimism for 2024 than the play of the freshmen. Several true and redshirt freshmen made huge plays that shaped the game. On offense, Tyler Brown continues to wow Clemson fans. He finished with seven catches for 41 yards and one incredible one-handed TD grab. CATCH. OF. THE. YEAR. @TylerBrownn2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uS9EZZ81Jg — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 11, 2023 On defense, freshmen Khalil Barnes, Kylon Griffin, Avieon Terrell, and Shelton Lewis all had interceptions. For Barnes, it was his second of the season. He’s proven to be a valuable contributor all season, helping in both nickel and safety roles, and will likely be a starter next year. Safety Kylon Griffin had his second interception in two weeks. He appears ready for an expanded role in 2024 after redshirting in 2022 and coming on strong down the stretch this year. Cornerback continues to be Clemson’s most loaded position room. Even with Wiggins and Sheridan Jones leaving after this season, Clemson will boast a fearsome foursome of Jeadyn Lukus, Toriano Pride, Avieon Terrell, and Shelton Lewis. With the way Terrell and Lewis have looked, nobody has a starting job locked up for next season. Mike Reed will have a deep and competitive cornerback room in 2024. In all, it was an encouraging and fun blowout over an old rival. In fact, it was Clemson’s ninth straight victory in this underrated rivalry. Georgia Tech still holds the all-time series lead (50-36-2), but Clemson has the advantage since the teams started playing annually in 1983 (25-17). Although this is a long-held rivalry that goes all the way back to John Heisman and spawned Clemson’s $2 bill tradition, they are not slated to play next year thanks to the ACC’s westward expansion. Georgia Tech isn’t due to return to Death Valley until 2026, and who knows what conferences and schedules will really look like then. For now, though, Clemson improves to 6-4 as they continue to build momentum heading into the Palmetto Bowl, bowl game, and 2024.

