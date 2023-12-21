Clemson hits a home run with offensive playmakers in early signing period

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Dabo Swinney feels like the Tigers hit a home run with the recruiting class and have a home run hitter at running back. Clemson football all but finalized its 2024 recruiting class within the first few hours of the early signing period on Wednesday, with 22 players signing their Letters of Intent to join the program. Clemson also signed one preferred walk-on. Clemson’s signing class spans nine states: Georgia (eight), Florida (five), Texas (two), Maryland (two), South Carolina (one), Illinois (one), North Carolina (one), Tennessee (one) and Virginia (one). The signing class features eight offensive players (1 RB, 2 WR, 1 TE, 4 OL), thirteen defensive players (2 DE, 2 DT, 2 LB, 3 CB, 3 S) and one special teams player (1 PK). Swinney broke down the offense and started with running back David Eziomume. “We’re really excited about David. He’s a big back, he’s got a ton of personality. He’s a home-run hitter,” Swinney said. “Just a perfect fit for this class. We were going to take one running back, and we feel like we got our guy, and he’s been committed for a long time.” The Tigers added speed and playmaking ability on the outside with wide receivers Bryant Wesco and TJ Moore. “These guys came into visit last June and have been committed ever since,” Swinney said. “These are two of the top ten receivers in the country – two great, great players that really bring everything we’re looking for. Wesco’s coming in midyear, so we’ll get a head start with him. Just two ballhawks, and they’ve got length, speed, change-of-direction, the ability to do a lot of things with the ball in their hands after the catch.” The Tigers also added tight end Christian Bentancur, who hails from the small town where Bill Murray’s iconic movie Groundhog Day was filmed. “This guy is special. He’s a big-time playmaker,” Swinney said. “I really love what we have at our tight end position. My first signee from Illinois.” Along the offensive line, Clemson added four wide bodies in Ronan O’Connell, Watson Young, Mason Wade and Elyjah Thurmon. “I’m super excited about what we were able to do on the offensive line – it kind of just came together and worked in a great way,” Swinney said. “Ronan has been committed for a long time, and we’re really, really excited about him. Big barrel-chested guy who has a lot of versatility to his game. He’s a tough, tough kid, and I just love everything about him. I think Watson Young is going to be the first fourth generation Clemson football player. He’s played a lot of tackle but he’s going to be a center for us. “These last two guys, I think we really knocked it out of the park in terms of what we needed: we needed guys that could play tackle and have some position flexibility like Jordan McFadden brought to us… and Elyjah Thurmon and Mason Wade bring that. These are two dirtbags, tough guys, athletic, with good length that are in a good place physically. The best part about these four linemen is that they’re all midyears.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TigerNet (@clemsontigernet)

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now