Bowl Practice Insider: Rumph, Luke bring the intensity as Tigers prep for Kentucky

Let’s start with the new coaches – offensive line coach Matt Luke and defensive ends coach Chris Rumph. Both coaches walked around the indoor facility during the stretch period, either getting to know new people or re-establishing relationships.

I followed Luke and the offensive line into the drills portion of the practice, and it was obvious there was a new sheriff in town right off the bat. We’ve heard that Luke is intense, and he is. He is in constant motion, the ever-present whistle ready to blow, and he’s always teaching. You can tell that while he is a technician, he always emphasizes physicality. The players aren’t in full pads, so there isn’t a lot of thumping going on, but he drives that need for physical play home.

In other words, he was exactly as he was described: intense.

And, honestly, he just looks and sounds like an old-school offensive line coach.

How was it over with Rumph? Former defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall wasn’t the most demonstrative or loud coach, and it wasn’t long before a few observers began to text me to make it over to the ends. “Holy crap, now this is a coach.” “Someone stepped on an ant hill out here!”

Rumph was heard to say, “You the hammer or the nail? We’re the hammer!” He also didn't hesitate to chide players for being too soft.

He has the Brent Venables-type energy.

*The quarterback spot was a little light – Christopher Vizzina and Paul Tyson were the only ones taking snaps with Trent Pearman and starter Cade Klubnik at exams. It looks like Vizzina was taking the QB1 reps and Paul Tyson after that in drills, but it was still early, and there weren't many QB-centered drills in the media period.

*The tight end group had just four players. Sage Ennis has announced a transfer, and with Jake Briningstool at exams, the tight ends were Markus Dixon, Olsen Patt-Henry, Banks Pope, and Josh Sapp.

*Antonio Williams was in a green jersey and returning punts, along with Will Shipley, Troy Stellato and Hamp Greene.

*Offensive lineman Ian Reed, the freshman that head coach Dabo Swinney said was battling some issues, wasn’t even dressed out. He was in street clothes.

*Former Greenville High School head coach Larry Frost was in attendance, and he said he told Swinney that the Tigers have never lost after he’s attended a bowl practice.

*Some new numbers for the bowl game. Cornerback Shelton Lewis was 14, is now wearing Nate Wiggins’ No. 2. Safety Jalyn Phillips is now wearing No. 1 (formerly Andrew Mukuba), tight end Olsen Patt-Henry is wearing No. 11 (formerly Sage Ennis), and safety Rob Billings is now wearing the No. 14 that Lewis was wearing.