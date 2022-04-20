Big N.C. defensive tackle prospect compares Clemson to an SEC program

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Jamaal Jarrett is one of the biggest prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and by big, we mean in both size and importance.

Jarrett is a 3-star defensive tackle out of the storied Greensboro (NC) Grimsley program, the same program that produced Clemson’s DJ Reader. Standing in at 6-5 1/2 and weighing in at 350 pounds, he was considered by many to be an offensive line prospect, but most schools now see him on the defensive side of the ball. When you think of a comparison, at least size-wise, he has been seen in pictures with Georgia’s Jordan Davis, the Bulldogs’ space-eater that dominated offensive lines last season.

Jarrett has offers from many of the big names like Alabama, Penn State, Tennessee, Florida, Auburn, Miami, and Michigan. A trip to Clemson last week means he now can boast a Clemson offer.

“It was great. They started recruiting me a little bit early, towards the end of my junior season. And we just built a relationship from there,” Jarrett said of Clemson. “So going on the visit, I already kind of knew who everyone was, so it was just matching a face to a voice. It was just great. The family base was there. The home feeling was there. And just seeing Coach (Dabo) Swinney, it was great.”

It was during a meeting in Swinney’s office that the offer materialized.

“I kind of thought it would happen. A little bit. I mean, I figured the offer was going to come, but the way he presented it, it was amazing,” Jarrett said. “He sat down, he talked for a little bit, kind of broke the ice. We got to know each other for a little bit. He started talking about what he was doing for the program when he first came and then how they have been consistent and just been doing great throughout the years. And they're pretty much an SEC program, in my opinion. I believe Clemson is an SEC program or could be an SEC program. That's pretty much it.

“He talked to me about the history of Clemson, his academic standards, and just the team bonding, doing what you got to get the team to stay together. And he's all for Clemson, and that's what I loved about it. He opened up to me about how he's going to stay here and how he loves, sleeps, and breathes Clemson. So just seeing that from the head coach, just showed me a lot of love. I just know he is going to be here. He's not going to leave, go to the league or anything. He has a lot of league offers, but he's staying for Clemson. So after he expressed that to me, that just showed me that Coach wants to be here for this school or for his program. And that when he offered me, it was like a blessing.”

Jarrett was also able to meet several current Clemson players

“I got to meet some players like Bryan Bresee, Payton Page, and Myles Murphy. I saw Myles Murphy walking around the campus,” Jarrett said. “Just seeing Coach (Nick) Eason, he's still trying to get the hang of things. It's great. The family environment, the home feeling is there. And I was able to tour the campus for a little bit tour around the school, see what dorms I'll be staying in. It was a great visit.”

There is no denying who his favorite coach is, however. It’s new defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin.

“That's my coach right there,” Jarrett said of Goodwin. “Me and him have the best bond. And it's me, Coach Eason and Coach Thomas (Austin). That's pretty much it.”

Jarrett had said he might drop of top-five at some point in May, but he said that list may come as early as next week (once the video editing is done) and that there is a great chance Clemson is on that list.

After that, it’s on with the business of the rest of the spring and summer.

“Just knocking out the officials and getting back with my team and just having great senior year, start off a great senior year during the summer for summer conditioning, summer practices,” Jarrett said. “So I'm just going to knock out my officials so I can be back with my team.”