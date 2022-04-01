Barrett Carter says Wes Goodwin's brains "set him apart"

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – You can count linebacker Barrett Carter as a big fan of new defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin.

Goodwin took over for Brent Venables after Venables left for Oklahoma in December, and the early returns have been positive. Carter, a rising sophomore out of Suwanee, Georgia, enters 2022 having recorded 26 tackles (one for loss), a pass breakup, and a fumble recovery he returned three yards for a touchdown in 179 snaps over 12 games (one start) as a true freshman in 2021.

Carter told the media following Friday’s practice that he has been working out at two different linebacker spots as well as the dime back. He was asked about the transition from Venables – who was also the linebackers coach as well as the defensive coordinator – to Goodwin, who also has both roles.

“It's different in some ways, but a lot of ways are similar. They're both really, really smart,” Carter said. “Definitely really smart. I think Wes is less vocal for sure, but that doesn't take away that he's not as good of a coach. He's still a great coach. He cares about us. He pours into us, not just with stuff football-wise, but also off the field. So, he's just been a great coach. I'm so happy for him that he stepped into this position and just glad that he can coach for us and just lead us every day.”

Carter said Goodwin is putting his own spin on the defense.

“Yeah, similar in a lot of ways, but Wes has changed up a lot of things and he's really throwing his own flavor into the playbook,” he said. “He's doing a lot of new stuff with the d-line and a lot of new stuff with the back-seven. So, he's definitely kept some of the stuff with Coach V, but he's also throwing his own stuff into the mix. It's been good learning and just learning how he coaches and just the way he's developing us and all of those things.”

He then said that Goodwin wants his players to play fast.

“I think that's something that he's emphasized this offseason. Like not as much thinking,” Carter said. “It's really just playing free, just so we don't have to be hesitant, just play fast and just make the play. So, he doesn't want us to think as much. Just go.

“I feel like there was no drop off from Coach V to Wes and that's such a good sign. Cause there was so much uncertainty going around, not here, but how fans get when you have a new coach. But just that there was no drop-off from Coach V to Wes. So, I'm glad that he stepped into the role and he didn't hesitate. He said, ‘No risk it, no biscuit.’ So that's good to hear. I think he coached a great first game.”

What sets Goodwin apart?

“I think his brains really. I don't know if Wes will step into a drill. I don't think that he won't, but you know, I think his brains really set him apart,” Carter said. “He knows things - he's so situationally smart. He knows the perfect calls for each situation. So he's very good at that. And he's really teaching me a lot. I'm learning from him and he's really developing me into a great player to take my game to the next level.”