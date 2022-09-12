Alabama defensive end says Tigers lead after unofficial visit

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

One of the Tigers’ top remaining defensive end targets dropped in for an unofficial visit to Saturday’s game against Furman, and he now has Clemson in the lead.

Tomarrion Parker is a 4-star 2023 prospect out of Phenix City (AL) Central, and he took an unofficial visit Saturday for the Furman game and was joined by his father and girlfriend.

We asked if Clemson now led for his services and he said yes.

“It definitely helped them out a lot,” Parker said. “I will be back for my OV (official visit) October 22nd for Syracuse, and I’ll also be back for the Miami game. It’s going to be a good one.”

Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall is leading the Clemson recruiting effort with Parker, with input from defensive tackles coach Nick Eason and head coach Dabo Swinney. Parker got the chance to visit with all three Saturday.

“It was a good day. I got to catch up with Coach Hall and Coach Eason,” Parker said. “I had a good conversation with Coach Swinney and got to hang out with my dad and my girlfriend. And I got to talk to some of my friends, so it was a good day.”

Parker said the Clemson coaches left no doubt about how much they want him in the program.

“They are all in on me,” Parker said. “They want me to finish out the defensive line class up strong. There’s the opportunity to play early since four defensive ends are leaving this year. Opportunity is open coming into the spring.”

Parker has also had Tennessee, Florida and Georgia on his short list and he’s visited each of those unofficially as well. Besides his two Clemson visits, Parker said the only other visit he has in mind right now is Tennessee for the Alabama game October 15th.