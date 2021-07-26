After "great time" at All In Cookout, priority target talks what's next in recruitment

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson’s All In Cookout gave the Clemson staff an opportunity to get some of the remaining targets in the 2022 class back on campus. One of those major targets on the offensive side of the ball made an unofficial visit to Clemson in early June for the Dabo Swinney football camp, and a return trip gave him the chance to go in-depth with the coaches on his potential future as a Tiger.

West Forsyth (GA) tight end Oscar Delp made the trip to Clemson on Sunday, giving Dabo Swinney and his staff the chance to make another pitch to the four-star tight end. The 6-5, 220-pound prospect is currently ranked as the No. 2 tight end and No. 71 player overall in the 247Sports rankings for the ’22 class. Delp has focused in on five schools, with Clemson being joined by Florida, Georgia, Michigan, and South Carolina as the remaining contenders. Delp’s decision to attend the event was a last-minute decision, but the trip gave Delp the chance to hear how he would fit in Clemson’s offense.

“I had a great conversation with the staff. We decided to come because I didn’t get to spend a lot of time with the coaches on my unofficial because there was a camp that day,” Delp told TigerNet. “They showed me how they want to use me and expressed how wanted I am. They want to use me as a pass-catching tight end that can stretch the field and make big plays.”

Aside from recruiting and football, the recruits had the chance to relax and have some friendly competition and get some pictures in Death Valley.

“Yeah, there was some singing, trivia games we all played along with, dodgeball, and a home run derby,” Delp said. “I really had fun playing volleyball. I would have to say the best all-around athlete in the games today was Cade (Klubnik). We got to take a bunch of super cool pictures. I’m still waiting to get them.”

Delp developed a strong connection on the field with Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik during The Opening earlier this month in California, and Delp also sees another Clemson commit as someone that he could do damage with at the next level.

“I really like Adam Randall and think we would be a great combination,” he said.

As Delp’s recruitment draws close to an end, Clemson remains one of the teams that Delp is strongly considering and could visit for a game this season. What was Delp’s final impression after attending the All In Cookout? And what will be Delp’s thought process moving forward in his recruitment?

“Overall, I had a great time,” Delp said of the trip to Clemson. “I loved hanging out with the players and coaches. Clemson is definitely high up on my list still. I’m getting closer every day. I still want to wait to see some games. I’m thinking sometime in September still. I think all five schools still have a chance. It’s going to come down to tight end usage, development, and that gut feeling.”