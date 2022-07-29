Adam Randall says 'I feel great' in recovery from torn ACL

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Adam Randall doesn’t know when he's returning to the field to play, but he does know he feels great and can’t wait to join his teammates.

Randall, a former 4-star wide receiver out of Myrtle Beach, was putting together an impressive spring camp when he tore his ACL a little over a week before the spring game. Surgery soon followed, and head coach Dabo Swinney has said that Randall is ahead of schedule in his rehab.

Randall says he feels great and credits the Clemson training staff for his progress.

“I feel really good. Clemson has a good training staff, I feel like I've been at a good place where I've been able to recover,” Randall told TigerNet. “I do feel comfortable with my training staff and just being able to recover and get rehab every single day is great. So just me just being able to continue and stay on the path of rehab, I feel great. I’m blessed to be at Clemson and to be able to have one of the best training staffs here. It's a blessing.”

How often does he get asked about when he’ll play?

“Probably every day, but it's pretty much in God's hands,” Randall said. “You never know about the healing process. You never know how you're going to heal. I'm not sure. Just being able to just trust the process and continue to continue on that path is what I am going to do.”

Randall had a strong senior year with 1,267 receiving yards on 65 catches with 16 touchdowns, and also had 325 yards rushing on just 45 attempts (7.2 yards per rush) and seven touchdowns, giving him 1,592 yards from scrimmage and 23 touchdowns. He had his best game on senior night with 10 catches for 255 yards and five touchdowns vs. North Myrtle Beach, and had four games his senior year with at least 180 yards receiving.

He parlayed that momentum into his strong spring showing, but all that came to a screeching halt with the injury.

“Probably my first thought was just a little bit devastating as a competitor and as an athlete. You want to be out there with your guys and just competing,” Randall said. “Having that taken away from you for a certain amount of time really makes you appreciate it a lot more. So, when I heard it, I knew it was a really serious injury.

“From the past, just being able to hear guys like Amari Rodgers and Deshaun Watson were able to recover from it and do as well as they are now, it gave me a lot of hope, but I know that wasn't career ending or career threatening. So just kind of when you hear ACL - you hear ACL about ten years ago, that would be about a year - and you hear ACL now for the recovery and technology and things like that and can get back faster and quicker and get back even stronger.

“Coach Swinney has a lot of faith in his players. Me being able to go out there and hopefully be healthy and do what I'm able to do and be able to perform at the highest level, that's what they're expecting of you here at Clemson and the best is standard.”