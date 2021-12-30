A Note, a Quote, and a Stat: Tigers win 10 games despite offensive struggles

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

ORLANDO – After beginning the season 2-2, the Clemson Tigers reeled off six straight wins, including a 20-13 win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl Wednesday night, to capture its 11th consecutive 10-win season.

Clemson was missing 19 players due to injury and lost senior linebacker James Skalski and cornerback Andrew Booth during the game.

A Note

Head Coach Dabo Swinney earned his 150th career win in his 14th season (including an interim stint in 2008) to move past Barry Switzer (149) for sole possession of the third-most wins through the first 15 seasons of a coaching career in FBS history.

A Quote

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney discussed all his players who have been there this season during his post-game press conference.

“I don't know if y'all heard me out there, but we had 28 scholarship players unavailable tonight, 28,” Swinney said. “And, then two more, Booth and Skalski, they are pretty good. They go out, so 30. 30 scholarship players unavailable, and then some pretty good coaches that are no longer with us, and an AD (Dan Radakovich who left for Miami) sitting on the beach under an umbrella right now. That's a lot that's gone on around these guys in the last few weeks. I just couldn't be more proud of our staff. That's a lot of players, nine guys that went in a portal somewhere between September and whenever, and then 19 guys out with injury, and we had three guys in the COVID protocol. Most of them have been out all year.”

A Stat

Clemson has had 11 consecutive seasons where it has won 10 games or more. During the 2021 season, Clemson’s offense scored 342 total points, 59 fewer points than the next lowest output in 2014.

The 342 total points are tied for sixth with Georgia (2015) and Stanford (2016) for the fewest points scored by a 10-win team in the College Football Playoff era.