A Note, a Quote, and a Stat: Elliott never considered a QB change

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON – The Tigers bounced back after a tough game at NC State last week to beat Boston College 19-13 in Death Valley Saturday night.

Clemson improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the ACC, while Boston College fell to 4-1 and 0-1 in conference play.

Here's a quote, a note, and a stat from the aftermath.

A Quote: Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei finished the game 13-of-28 for 207 yards passing and added 12 carries for 50 yards.

We asked offensive coordinator Tony Elliott if the coaches ever thought about sitting Uiagalelei for a series when he seemed to get a little rattled late in the third quarter.

"In-game, no, there was no discussion about that that I recall," Elliott said. "DJ has done a good job the last couple of weeks, especially against Georgia Tech and maybe not so much last week where he missed a couple of plays. He's a guy who's been leading us. The guys trust him, and they believe in him. There are some things in his game that he wants to clean up, but the kid is a warrior, a battler. He made some throws. He made some big-time throws. He may have missed a couple, but he also put the ball in position for guys to make plays, and unfortunately, we didn't come down with some of those plays."

A Note: Clemson won its 31st consecutive home game to extend its school record for both the longest home winning streak and longest home unbeaten streak in school history (as well as extend the nation's longest active home winning streak). Of the 135 players on Clemson's 2021 roster, 130 have never experienced a home loss in their Clemson careers. Five sixth-year "super seniors" on Clemson's 2021 roster were on the 2016 team that recovered from a home loss to Pitt by winning the national championship that season.

Clemson tied 1890-93 Yale, 1990-95 Texas A&M, and 2001-05 Boise State (31 each) for the 18th-longest home winning streak in FBS history

A Stat: Clemson continued its good work on defense Saturday night, holding Boston College to 357 total yards – 311 passing and just 46 yards on the ground.

Clemson held Boston College to 4.8 yards per play and still has not allowed an opponent to average 5.0 or more yards per play in a game this season.