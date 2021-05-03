2022 NFL Draft could have different look for the Tigers

David Hood by Senior Writer -

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books, and it was another productive draft for the Clemson football program. What will the 2022 draft bring for the Tigers? An early look tells us it’s the chance at a lot more draft picks.

The draft started for the Tigers with the first No. 1 pick in program history on Thursday and concluded Saturday with the fifth-round selection of Cornell Powell by the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 181 overall. Powell’s selection gave Clemson five total picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Collectively, Clemson reached at least five selections for the third straight draft, one shy of the longest streak in school history (2014-17). Clemson is one of only eight schools with at least five picks in each of the last three drafts. The five picks also pushed Swinney’s career draft pick total to 69, the second-most by any college coach since the 2009 NFL Draft.

With the vast majority of Clemson’s 2020 defense returning this season, the 2021 NFL Draft was a historical anomaly for Clemson in terms of the distribution of offensive and defensive picks. With the selections of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne, offensive lineman Jackson Carman, wide receiver Amari Rodgers and Powell, the 2021 NFL Draft marked the first time Clemson’s entire draft class came from the offensive side of the ball since tight end Bennie Cunningham, running back Don Testerman, wide receiver Craig Brantley and offensive tackle Gary Alexander comprised Clemson’s 1976 NFL Draft class.

The Tigers didn’t have a ton of draft-eligible players this time around, at least not after several players who would have been eligible decided to return for another season. There weren’t any defensive players eligible for the draft his time around, but next season will be an entirely different story.

In looking through the roster and looking at players who at least crack the three-deep or contribute to the offense or defense, there will be 38 players eligible next season. Those players noted with an "*" would be those considered underclassmen.

OFFENSE

Frank Ladson*

Joseph Ngata*

Justyn Ross*

Michel Dukes *

Darien Rencher

Will Swinney

Lyn-J Dixon

Brannon Spector

Tayquon Johnson*

Mason Trotter*

Hunter Rayburn *

Will Putnam*

Matt Bockhorst

Jordan McFadden*

Davis Allen*

Jaelyn Lay*

Braden Galloway



Out of that group of underclassmen, it’s easy to see that Justyn Ross (provided he is healthy and cleared to play) would be atop the draft charts and, quite frankly, has the best chance of being a first round draft pick next season. As for Ngata and Ladson, one or both would have to put together a healthy, fantastic year.

Defensively, there are 21 players who fit the criteria.

DEFENSE

KJ Henry*

Justin Mascoll*

Xavier Thomas

Sheridan Jones*

Tyler Davis*

Jake Venables*

Kane Patterson*

Joseph Charleston*

Andrew Booth*

Nolan Turner

James Skalski

Jalyn Phillips*

Baylon Spector

Ray Thornton*

Keith Maguire*

Mario Goodrich

Etinosa Reuben*

Ruke Orhorhoro*

Lannden Zanders*

LaVonta Bentley*

Regan Upshaw

Darnell Jefferies*

Greg Williams*



Seventeen of those players would be considered underclassmen, and out of that group (as it sits now), it’s not far-fetched to see that big seasons from Henry, Mascoll, Davis, Jones, Booth, Charleston, Zanders, and maybe one of the secondary guys, could earn them a trip to the draft.

The Tigers will also lose two specialists – kicker BT Potter and punter Will Spiers will both be draft eligible.

As it stands today – and this is way too early – Ross is the one who stands out as a potential first round pick. However, if the Tigers have the type of season they are capable of having (and believe they will have), some of these guys will jump up on the list. Xavier Thomas is the kind of talent that if he has a monster season and can stay healthy, could earn some interest.

Henry is another former 5-star who has the potential to take his game to the next level, as does the former 4-star Mascoll.

As Clemson’s current NFL Draft picks head to the professional level, Clemson’s next wave of future NFL selections will open the 2021 season with one of the most-anticipated non-conference showdowns of the season when the Tigers face Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 4 in Charlotte. Clemson will return to Death Valley for its home opener a week later when it hosts South Carolina State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 11.