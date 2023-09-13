WSJ names Clemson best in South Carolina, Top 25 institution

Press Release by

Clemson University is among the top 25 public institutions in America, according to recent Wall Street Journal/College Pulse rankings. Clemson also holds the top spot among universities in the Palmetto State, according to the WSJ/College Pulse and recent rankings announced by Forbes and Niche. In addition to its overall ranking, the University also notched several impressive marks in the WSJ/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. rankings, including a score of 84 in salary impact, measuring universities’ impact on their graduates’ salaries and how this relates to the cost of attending the college. The mark ranked well ahead of several regional peers, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina State University, the University of Georgia, the University of Tennessee – Knoxville, Virginia Tech, the University of Virginia and the University of South Carolina. Overall, Clemson ranked No. 13 in salary impact among all public schools. Niche’s 2024 Best College Rankings not only ranked Clemson as the best college in South Carolina but also the institution with the best academics and professors in the Palmetto State. In addition, The Princeton Review’s Best 389 Colleges: 2024 Edition ranked Clemson No. 5 nationally in best town-gown relations and No. 7 in best career services and named the University a best value college. Last year, Clemson was named the third-most trusted public university in a nationwide survey conducted by decision intelligence company Morning Consult, which defined trust as the belief in an institution to do the right thing. Earlier this year, the University launched Clemson Elevate, its bold new strategic plan with three clearly defined pillars of creating the No. 1 student experience in the nation, doubling research by 2035 and transforming lives statewide and beyond.

