CLEMSON FOOTBALL
sports_football
Dabo Swinney stands at ninth among the highest-paid coaches in college football now after previously signing the richest contract ever in CFB in 2019.
Dabo Swinney stands at ninth among the highest-paid coaches in college football now after previously signing the richest contract ever in CFB in 2019.

Where is Clemson's Dabo Swinney among the nation's highest-paid coaches now?
by - 2022 Jul 23, Sat 12:08

The dust is starting to settle on where things stand with salaries for the top-tier coaches in college football.

Fresh off of a national title, Georgia's Kirby Smart surged to the front of the pack this week with an average of $11.25 million per season over his new contract and $10.25 million this year.

Sporting News put together the rest of the top-10 in the game in 2022 and Clemson's Dabo Swinney now checks in a tie for ninth with Penn State's James Franklin at $8.5 million.

Swinney notched college football's richest contract ever after the 2018 national title win, going 10 years and $93 million.

That original contract that started May 1, 2019 bumps to $8.75 million next year and eventually $10 million by 2027 and 2028. He is also set to receive a $1,000,000 retention bonus for being Clemson's coach on March 1, 2023.

Southern Cal's Lincoln Riley is estimated to make $10 million this year for No. 2 on the list, with Alabama's Nick Saban next ($9.9M) and then a trio tied for fourth with LSU's Brian Kelly, Michigan State's Mel Tucker and Ohio State's Ryan Day ($9.5M).

Of those in the top-10 group, Swinney is the only other coach than Nick Saban (six) to have multiple national titles. Smart and Jimbo Fisher are the only others in the group to have nationally-recognized national title wins.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star Peach State lineman sets commitment date
4-star Peach State lineman sets commitment date
Where is Clemson's Dabo Swinney among the nation's highest-paid coaches now?
Where is Clemson's Dabo Swinney among the nation's highest-paid coaches now?
Madden 23 ratings for former Clemson players
Madden 23 ratings for former Clemson players
Clemson pro Justyn Ross out for training camp due to recent surgery
Clemson pro Justyn Ross out for training camp due to recent surgery
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest