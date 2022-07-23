Where is Clemson's Dabo Swinney among the nation's highest-paid coaches now?

TigerNet Staff by

The dust is starting to settle on where things stand with salaries for the top-tier coaches in college football.

Fresh off of a national title, Georgia's Kirby Smart surged to the front of the pack this week with an average of $11.25 million per season over his new contract and $10.25 million this year.

Sporting News put together the rest of the top-10 in the game in 2022 and Clemson's Dabo Swinney now checks in a tie for ninth with Penn State's James Franklin at $8.5 million.

Swinney notched college football's richest contract ever after the 2018 national title win, going 10 years and $93 million.

That original contract that started May 1, 2019 bumps to $8.75 million next year and eventually $10 million by 2027 and 2028. He is also set to receive a $1,000,000 retention bonus for being Clemson's coach on March 1, 2023.

Southern Cal's Lincoln Riley is estimated to make $10 million this year for No. 2 on the list, with Alabama's Nick Saban next ($9.9M) and then a trio tied for fourth with LSU's Brian Kelly, Michigan State's Mel Tucker and Ohio State's Ryan Day ($9.5M).

Of those in the top-10 group, Swinney is the only other coach than Nick Saban (six) to have multiple national titles. Smart and Jimbo Fisher are the only others in the group to have nationally-recognized national title wins.