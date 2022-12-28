WATCH: Wes Goodwin talks Tigers at Orange Bowl, Tennessee offense

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin talked to the media Wednesday as he previewed Friday's Capital One Orange Bowl featuring No. 6 Tennessee and No. 10 Clemson.

"It's been a great bowl prep," Goodwin said. "Guys have been really in-tuned and working extremely hard. Bowl season is always a lot of fun. Opportunities to have fun as a team as a reward for the work during the season but also a time to grow your team and get better. It's been a really good few weeks of bowl prep."