WATCH: Wes Goodwin talks Tigers at Orange Bowl, Tennessee offense

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Dec 28, Wed 08:26

Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin talked to the media Wednesday as he previewed Friday's Capital One Orange Bowl featuring No. 6 Tennessee and No. 10 Clemson.

"It's been a great bowl prep," Goodwin said. "Guys have been really in-tuned and working extremely hard. Bowl season is always a lot of fun. Opportunities to have fun as a team as a reward for the work during the season but also a time to grow your team and get better. It's been a really good few weeks of bowl prep."

