CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Wes Goodwin reacts to 35-14 loss to Notre Dame

WATCH: Wes Goodwin reacts to 35-14 loss to Notre Dame
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, November 6, 2022, 12:16 AM

Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin was available to the media following Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night:

"Yeah, it was just a combination of misfits, missed tackles, guys get knocked out of their gap. There wasn't one, like, resounding theme. It was a little bit of everything here and there and just got to get back to work on Monday. Fix the issues that showed up today and get better with where we got exposed tonight."

"Obviously we were not the most physical team. That's 100% on me and getting them prepared the right way to come out and execute and be the most physical dominant team. Obviously we lost at the point of attack giving up 260 yards rushing and two 100 yard rushers. We didn't do what we needed to do."

"They do a great job. Their receivers do a good job of crack blocking and make your corners tackle. Kind of NFL run game mindset where they could crack your support players and make your corners be tacklers."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Brandon Streeter on offensive performance against ND
WATCH: Brandon Streeter on offensive performance against ND
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to loss to Notre Dame
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to loss to Notre Dame
Postgame notes on Clemson-Notre Dame
Postgame notes on Clemson-Notre Dame
WATCH: Clemson-ND with some pushing and shoving at halftime
WATCH: Clemson-ND with some pushing and shoving at halftime
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest