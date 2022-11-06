WATCH: Wes Goodwin reacts to 35-14 loss to Notre Dame

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin was available to the media following Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night:

"Yeah, it was just a combination of misfits, missed tackles, guys get knocked out of their gap. There wasn't one, like, resounding theme. It was a little bit of everything here and there and just got to get back to work on Monday. Fix the issues that showed up today and get better with where we got exposed tonight."

"Obviously we were not the most physical team. That's 100% on me and getting them prepared the right way to come out and execute and be the most physical dominant team. Obviously we lost at the point of attack giving up 260 yards rushing and two 100 yard rushers. We didn't do what we needed to do."

"They do a great job. Their receivers do a good job of crack blocking and make your corners tackle. Kind of NFL run game mindset where they could crack your support players and make your corners be tacklers."