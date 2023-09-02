CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Tee Higgins with classy move for fans

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Sep 2 11:03

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins might even be a better person than a star player in the NFL.

Higgins recently had an autograph signing for fans and was required to be there for a specific amount of time, which is customary.

As he left to go home, he saw a long line of fans who were still waiting to meet him and get his auto.

Higgins backtracked and went back inside to ensure all his dedicated fans were cared for.

As a personal sidenote, Higgins was always a smiling face and extremely friendly during his time with the media at Clemson. It's no shock that he has continued his kindness at the pro level.

Check out the following video:

