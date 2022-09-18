WATCH: Dabo Swinney talks Bresee family, praises La Tech head coach for being a class act

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ACC Network sideline reporter Kelsey Riggs caught up with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney following his team's 48-20 victory over La Tech on Saturday night.

Swinney talked about his team's performance, being a new fan of La Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie for being a class act, hoped that the victory gave the Bresee family some moments of joy, and more:

"In this competitive world we're in, there's people out there like Sonny Cumbie and that LA Tech crowd. Class group."



Appreciate y'all @LATechFB. pic.twitter.com/2QMByNpfXD — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 18, 2022