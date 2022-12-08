WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Josh Heupel Orange Bowl Kickoff news conference

TigerNet Staff by

The countdown is on to the 2022 Orange Bowl and a matchup of top-7-ranked teams.

The No. 7-ranked ACC Champion Tigers (11-2) meet the No. 6-ranked SEC at-large foe Tennessee (10-2) on Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for an 8 p.m. ESPN broadcast start.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Tennessee coach Josh Heupel held a joint news conference in the Miami area on Wednesday to talk all things Orange Bowl: