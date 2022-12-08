CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Heupel and Swinney were in sunny south Florida on Wednesday.
Heupel and Swinney were in sunny south Florida on Wednesday.

WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Josh Heupel Orange Bowl Kickoff news conference
by - 2022 Dec 8, Thu 13:12

The countdown is on to the 2022 Orange Bowl and a matchup of top-7-ranked teams.

The No. 7-ranked ACC Champion Tigers (11-2) meet the No. 6-ranked SEC at-large foe Tennessee (10-2) on Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for an 8 p.m. ESPN broadcast start.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Tennessee coach Josh Heupel held a joint news conference in the Miami area on Wednesday to talk all things Orange Bowl:

4-star 2023 RB has Clemson in top four
Clemson DB accepts Shrine Bowl invitation
ESPN analyst sees DJ Uiagalelei as potential 'real difference maker' at next stop
ESPN's Kiper updates his draft rankings for Clemson prospects
