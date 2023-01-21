CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson student nails epic putt for $10K

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Jan 21, Sat 19:43

Freshman student Kevin Murphy did the unthinkable as he nailed a full-court putt to win $10,000 during Saturday's Clemson vs. Virginia Tech basketball game.

"I was shaking when I was going back, and I hit it," Murphy told Fox Carolina's Beth Hoole. "It was veering a little left to right, but I was like that might go in."

Congrats to Murphy from TigerNet, as it was certainly was a clutch putt for everyone to enjoy watching tonight.

FYI: You might want to start playing golf as you appear to be a natural.

Check out the fun video below:

