WATCH: Clemson grabs lead with pick-six against Gamecocks

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Nov 26, Sat 12:28

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler threw another touchdown pass, but it was to the other team.

Clemson jumped on the board early with a 35-yard pick-six by linebacker Jeremiah Trotter to go 7-0 against the Gamecocks, with 12:15 left in the first quarter.

Check out the touchdown below:

