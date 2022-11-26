|
WATCH: Clemson grabs lead with pick-six against Gamecocks
|2022 Nov 26, Sat 12:28- -
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler threw another touchdown pass, but it was to the other team.
Clemson jumped on the board early with a 35-yard pick-six by linebacker Jeremiah Trotter to go 7-0 against the Gamecocks, with 12:15 left in the first quarter.
Check out the touchdown below:
PICK-SIX‼️@ClemsonFB strikes first 🐅 pic.twitter.com/GYVoaBJUtF— ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 26, 2022
Tags: Clemson Football