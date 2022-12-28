WATCH: Clemson eats 430 pounds of meat at restaurant

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Dec 28, Wed 12:06

The fun is in winning.

Part of that fun is going to nice restaurants during bowl week and dining at all-you-can-eat restaurants with your teammates and coaches.

On Tuesday night, the Clemson football team got to do just that as they ate at the Brazilian restaurant Fogo de Chao and consumed a combined 430 pounds of meat as a team.

Check out a clip and a few photos of their outing:

