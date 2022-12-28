WATCH: Clemson eats 430 pounds of meat at restaurant

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The fun is in winning.

Part of that fun is going to nice restaurants during bowl week and dining at all-you-can-eat restaurants with your teammates and coaches.

On Tuesday night, the Clemson football team got to do just that as they ate at the Brazilian restaurant Fogo de Chao and consumed a combined 430 pounds of meat as a team.

Check out a clip and a few photos of their outing:

Doesn’t matter if it’s a bowl game or a steak dinner, you have to have a game plan.



Good crush all night in South Beach. 👌 pic.twitter.com/Xi6b79HnQ2 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 28, 2022

only good eats on this side 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/yJCHYyjDpm — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 28, 2022