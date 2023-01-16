CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Mark Rebilas - USA Today Sports

Vegas odds on DeAndre Hopkins' next NFL team
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Jan 16, Mon 11:37

A member of 'WRU' might be on the move soon.

According to multiple reports, the Arizona Cardinals are looking to move former Clemson standout receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.

The three-time All-Pro will have to approve a trade, as he reportedly has a no-trade clause in his contract.

Hopkins has over $34 million left on his current contract that runs two years but reported that Hopkins will likely seek a new deal. He caught 64 passes for 717 yards with three scores over nine games this season.

Vegas will let you bet on almost anything, and the new odds for Hopkins' next NFL stop has been released.

According to Bookies.com, the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites (+300), followed by the New England Patriots (+325), Green Bay Packers (+450), Dallas Cowboys (+550), New York Giants (+750), and Detroit Lions (+1000).

