Upcoming ACC schedule and notes

Friday, Nov. 25, Time, TV, SiriusXM, App/Web

NC State (7-4, 3-4) at North Carolina (9-2, 6-1), 3:30 p.m., ABC, 84, 84

Series: North Carolina leads series, 68-37-6; Last meeting: NC State, 34-30 (2021)

ABC: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), Tom Luginbill (sideline)

Florida (6-5) at Florida State (8-3), 7:30 p.m., ABC, 84, 84

Series: Florida leads series, 37-26-2; Last meeting: Florida, 24-21 (2021)

ABC: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst), Taylor McGregor (sideline)

Saturday, Nov. 26, Time, TV, SiriusXM, App/Web

South Carolina (7-4) at Clemson (10-1), Noon, ABC, 137 or 193, 955

Series: Clemson leads series, 72-42-4; Last meeting: CU, 30-0 (2021)

ABC: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline)

Georgia Tech (5-6) at Georgia (11-0), Noon, ESPN, 138 or 194, 055

Series: Georgia leads series, 69-41-5; Last meeting: Georgia, 45-0 (2021)

ESPN: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Kris Budden (sideline)

Louisville (7-4) at Kentucky (6-5), 3 p.m., SECN, 138 or 194, 955

Series: Kentucky leads series,18-15; Last meeting: Kentucky, 51-21 (2021)

SECN: Dave Neal (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst), Andraya Carter (sideline)

Wake Forest (7-4, 3-4) at Duke (7-4, 4-3), 3:30 p.m., ACCN, 137 or 193, 955

Series: Duke leads series, 58-41-2; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 45-7 (2021)

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline)

Syracuse (6-5, 3-4) at Boston College (3-8, 2-5), 7:30 p.m., RSN, 136 or 201, 964

Series: Syracuse leads series, 33-22; Last meeting: Syracuse, 21-6 (2021)

RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Wiley Ballard (sideline)

Pitt (7-4, 4-3) at Miami (5-6, 3-4), 8 p.m., ACCN, 137 or 193, 955

Series: Miami leads series, 28-11-1; Last meeting: Miami, 38-34 (2021)

ACCN: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)

ACC Notes

The Virginia at Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday, November 26, has been canceled. The decision was made following communication between the ACC, Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic department administration. The ACC and Virginia Tech continue to support UVA following the devastating tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of three members of the Cavalier football team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, and injuries to students Mike Hollins (also a Virginia football student-athlete) and Marlee Morgan.

The final week of the regular-season begins Friday with a pair of games on ABC, followed by a Saturday slate that includes three conference games and three non-conference matchups. The final weekend includes four annual meetings between ACC-SEC rivals: Florida at Florida State (Nov. 25), South Carolina at Clemson (Nov. 26), Georgia Tech at Georgia (Nov. 26) and Louisville at Kentucky (Nov. 26).

North Carolina looks to head into the Subway ACC Football Championship Game on a winning note, while NC State is looking for its second consecutive win in the long-standing rivalry on Friday afternoon (3:30 p.m./ABC). Both teams are coming off losses last week. Last year, NC State stunned UNC in Raleigh, scoring two touchdowns in the final 2:12 to overcome a nine-point deficit and post a 34-30 win. North Carolina is seeking its ninth overall 10-win season and first since 2015.

Florida State seeks to get back on the winning track in the Sunshine State rivalry vs. Florida on Friday evening (7:30 p.m./ABC). The Seminoles had won five straight and seven of the previous eight versus the Gators prior to 2018, but Florida has turned the tables with wins in each of the last three meetings. Florida State has a chance to win nine regular-season games for the first time since 2016.

Clemson and South Carolina resume their long-standing rivalry that dates to 1896 when the two meet in Clemson on Saturday (Noon, ABC). The Tigers are 19-10-1 all-time in games versus the Gamecocks in Clemson. The game was played in Columbia every year prior to 1960. The teams will meet for the 113th time in 114 years on Saturday.

Georgia Tech and Georgia resume their ‘Clean, Old Fashioned Hate” rivalry in Athens on Saturday (Noon, ESPN). This will be the 116th meeting in a series that was first played in Athens on Nov. 4, 1893. The Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs own the 19th most-played rivalry in the FBS.

Wrapping up a weekend of ACC-SEC matchups, Louisville travels to Kentucky Saturday afternoon (3 p.m./SECN). Kentucky has won the last three games in this in-state rivalry, including a 52-21 victory at Louisville in the most recent meeting that closed out the 2021 regular season. The Cardinals have won five of their last six games.

Duke and Wake Forest close out their conference schedules against each other in Durham on Saturday (3:30 p.m./TBD). The Demon Deacons have won their last three games versus the Blue Devils, including a 45-7 victory last season in Winston-Salem. QB Sam Hartman threw for 402 yards and three touchdowns, including a 38-yarder to Jaquarii Roberson on the first possession.

Syracuse travels to Boston College Saturday evening (7:30 p.m./RSN) seeking its first win since mid-October. The Orange snapped a three-game losing streak versus the Eagles with a 21-6 victory in Syracuse last season. The teams are even at 5-5 in ACC games in the series, which was first played in 1924 and saw the teams meet every year from 1971 through 2004.

Seeking bowl eligibility, Miami plays host to Pitt Saturday evening at 8 p.m. on ACC Network. Miami is 7-2 in ACC games versus the Panthers, including wins in each of the last four. QB Tyler Van Dyke threw for 428 yards and three touchdowns last season to lead the Hurricanes to a 38-34 win at No. 17 Pitt, which wound up being the Panthers’ only ACC blemish on their march to an eventual conference title.

Atlantic Division Champion Clemson and Coastal Division Champion North Carolina will meet in the 2022 Subway ACC Football Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. on ABC. For the 12th time in the 18-year history of the event, the ACC title game will be played in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers.

North Carolina clinched the Coastal Division with a 36-34 win at Wake Forest (Nov. 12), while Clemson clinched the Atlantic Division on Nov. 5. This is the earliest the matchup has been set since 2017 when Miami and Clemson clinched on Nov. 11.

Including shared titles, Clemson has earned nine Atlantic Division titles – 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Clemson also earned an ACC Championship Berth in a 2020 when the league competed without divisions. Clemson has won 20 ACC titles, including six in a row from 2015-2020.

North Carolina won the Coastal Division for the second time. In 2015, the No. 8 Tar Heels earned the Coastal Division title and faced No. 1 Clemson in the championship game, falling 45-37. Carolina has won five ACC titles, but the last came in 1980.

Nine ACC teams - Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Pitt, Syracuse and Wake Forest - have secured bowl eligibility. Miami (5-6) and Georgia Tech (5-6) must win Saturday to become bowl eligible.