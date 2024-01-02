Two former Clemson players land on new ACC staff

TigerNet Staff by

Duke announced the hirings of former Clemson quarterback Willie Simmons and former Tigers wide receiver Justin Watts for new head coach Manny Diaz's staff recently. Duke news releases: Simmons DURHAM – Duke head football coach Manny Diaz announced Monday that Willie Simmons will join the Blue Devil gridiron program and serve as an assistant coach. Simmons will coach Duke's running backs. Simmons previously worked with Diaz on staff at the Middle Tennessee State University where the pair spent three seasons (2007-09) together with Simmons as the running backs coach and Diaz as the defensive coordinator. Simmons comes to Durham after a six-year stint (2018-23) as the head coach at Florida A&M University. While in Tallahassee, Simmons helped the Rattlers to a 45-13 (.776) overall record and a 34-5 (.872) mark in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play. Under Simmons' guidance, FAMU registered four-straight nine-win seasons, including a 12-1 overall ledger and undefeated season in SWAC action last season. Additionally, Simmons led the Rattlers to two HBCU National Championships (2019 & 2023) and their first SWAC Championship and Celebration Bowl title in 2023. Simmons received consecutive AFCA Region 3 Coach of the Year honors (2022 & 2023) and was tabbed the 2023 SWAC Coach of the Year. The Rattlers finished with four-straight top-25 rankings, including last season when they posted a No. 5 rank in the final FCS poll, to register their highest national ranking since 1998 and their first ten-win season since 1999. During his tenure, Simmons mentored numerous players to All-MEAC and All-SWAC honors, including quarterback Ryan Stanley, who finished his career at FAMU as the school's all-time leader in passing yards (8,424), pass attempts (1,187), pass completions (636) and passing touchdowns (67). Additionally, Stanley graduated second all-time in MEAC history for passing yards and pass completions and was named the 2019 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year. Additionally under Simmons, linebacker Isaiah Land earned the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award Winner, which is given annually to the FCS National Defensive Player of the Year. Land, the 2021 SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, led the nation in sacks (19) and tackles for loss (25.5) en route to an All-America caliber season. He later signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL's Dallas Cowboys in May 2023. Last season alone, Simmons guided four players to All-America nods, including the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year in linebacker Isaiah Major. The Oklahoma City, Okla., native finished last season with a team-best 106 tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss, while also adding two sacks, two interceptions, three pass breakups, five quarterback pressures, one fumble recovery, and a pick-six. On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Jeremy Moussa was selected the 2023 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year after completing 214-of-371 pass attempts (.577) for 2,893 yards with 22 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. In 2023, the Rattlers ranked in the top-20 nationally in 17 categories – first in pass efficiency defense (102. 48), second in third down defense (.282) and total defense (260.80), third in scoring defense (15.2) and tackles for loss (7.8), fourth in defensive touchdowns (4), passes intercepted (17) and rushing defense (94.0), eighth in passing yards allowed (166.80), ninth in red zone defense (.714), 10th in turnovers gained (24) and sacks (2.85), 12th in first down offense (265), 16th in punt returns (14.04) 18th in time of possession (31:49), 19th in passing yards per completion (13.49) and 20th in sacks allowed (1.31). Additionally, FAMU ended the year with 11 consecutive wins, including a 35-14 victory over Prairie View A&M University in the SWAC Championship and a 30-26 win over Howard University in Celebration Bowl. Prior to his tenure at Florida A&M, Simmons spent three seasons (2015-17) as the head coach at Prairie View A&M where he compiled a 21-11 overall record (.656) and a 19-6 mark (.760) in SWAC play. He held a winning record in each of these three seasons, making him the first Panthers head coach in over 55 years to achieve the feat. Under Simmons, the Panthers scored 30-plus points on 23-of-32 occasions, including nine times in 2015 when the Panthers were the highest-scoring FCS team in the nation, averaging 44.9 points per game. During his three seasons, Prairie View A&M finished ranked in the top-40 in the FCS nationally in passing offense, scoring offense, and tackles for loss. Additionally, the Panthers posted top-30 finishes in two of his three seasons in total offense and sacks. Simmons joined the Panthers after spending three years (2012-14) as the offensive coordinator and running backs coach at Alcorn State University, where he helped the Braves win the 2014 SWAC title and the HBCU National Championship. During his final two seasons, Simmons helped Alcorn State finish in the top-20 nationally in scoring offense, including a 44.0 mark in 2014, which ranked second in the country. While in Lorman, Miss., quarterback John Gibbs Jr., was named 2014 SWAC Co-Offensive Player of the Year while breaking several long-standing records held by Steve "Air" McNair. He became the first SWAC player to throw for over 2,500 yards and rush for over 1,000 yards in the same season after compiling 2,482 and 1,006 yards, respectively. In addition to Gibbs' accolades that season, the Braves had four players rush for 690-plus yards, while the wide receivers corps featured four players with 22-plus receptions. In his second year at Alcorn State in 2013, the Braves finished with a 9-3 record to mark their first winning season since 2006 and first nine-win campaign since 1984. Under Simmons guidance, running back Arold Walker also garnered SWAC Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors after leading the team and the conference in rushing touchdowns (16), rushing yards (1,191) and rushing yards per game (99.2). He ranked No. 11 nationally in rushing scores and 18th in rushing yards. Walker also finished his career as Alcorn State's all-time leading rusher with 2,806 yards during his tenure. From 2007-2011, Simmons served five years on staff at Middle Tennessee State in a variety of different roles. He began his tenure with the Blue Raiders as the running backs coach from 2007-09 before being promoted to the pass game coordinator and running backs coach in 2010. He spent his final season in 2011 as the offensive coordinator and running backs coach. During his lone season as offensive coordinator, the Blue Raiders offense ranked 45th nationally in FBS with a mark of 401.08 yards per game. Simmons' offense led the Sun Belt in total offense, rushing offense (146.75) and third down conversion percentage (.401). In 2010, Simmons coached the three-headed backfield of Phillip Tanner, Benny Cunningham, and D.D. Kyles which helped the Blue Raiders produce one of the top rushing attacks in the country while combining for 21 touchdowns. All three averaged more than 4.5 yards per carry, and Tanner garnered all-conference honors. Additionally, Cunningham went on to earn 2012 All-Sun Belt Conference honors before signing as an undrafted free agent with the NFL's St. Louis Rams in May 2013. He later went on to have a six-year professional career with the Rams and Chicago Bears where he posted 191 rushes for 797 yards with four touchdowns and recorded 114 receptions for 1,001 yards with three scores. During his stretch from 2007-09, Simmons helped the Blue Red Raiders make two consecutive postseason bowl appearances for the first time in school history (2008 & 2009) and set an MTSU FBS-record with 10 wins in 2009. Additionally, MTSU's rushing offense ranked in the top-2 in the conference in 2009 and 2010. Simmons joined MTSU after a one-year stint on Tommy Bowden's staff at Clemson University, where he was a graduate assistant working with the offense. The Tigers finished the year with an 8-5 overall ledger, a 5-3 record in the ACC and an appearance in the 2006 Music City Bowl against Kentucky. Simmons had a hand in the development of running back C.J. Spiller was tabbed a Freshman All-American in 2006 after finishing with 129 carries for 938 yards with 10 touchdowns. Simmons got his coaching start at Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, Fla., where he served as the pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the 2005 season. Simmons was a three-year letterwinner (2000-01-02) at quarterback at Clemson, where he passed for 2,530 yards and 16 touchdowns in 24 games. As a freshman, Simmons came off the bench for a hurt Woodrow Dantzler and threw for 228 yards and a record-tying four touchdowns in Clemson's 38-24 win at North Carolina to earn ACC Rookie of the Week honors. Simmons played two years as a backup to Dantzler before becoming the starter in 2002. Simmons graduated ranked in the top-12 in Clemson history in passing yardage, passing efficiency, completion percentage, interception avoidance. Following three years at Clemson in which he participated in four postseason bowl games (1999 Peach, 2000 Gator, 2001 Humanitarian, and 2002 Tangerine bowls), Simmons transferred to the Citadel in 2003 and earned First Team All-Southern Conference honors. He led the Bulldogs to their first winning season in six years and only the third in the previous 10 seasons. After his collegiate playing career, Simmons played professionally for one season (2005) with the Sioux City Bandits, where he was the only player in the United Indoor Football League to account for at least one passing, rushing, receiving, and returning touchdown. A native of Quincy, Fla., Simmons graduated with a bachelor's degree in sports marketing from Clemson in 2002. At the time, Simmons was the fastest football player to graduate at Clemson, accomplishing the milestone in three years. Simmons is married to the former Shaia Beckwith, of Quincy, Fla., and they are the parents of sons Louis III and Wraylon and daughters Amerie, Raven, Shailoh, and Truth. Watts DURHAM – Duke head football coach Manny Diaz announced Thursday that Justin Watts will join the Blue Devil gridiron program and serve as an assistant coach. Watts will coach Duke's tight ends. With over 20 years of coaching experience and 170-plus wins, Watts has coached in 14 bowl games and helped his teams earn four conference titles. Watt's bowl games include the 2001 Humanitarian, 2002 Tangerine, 2006 Motor City, 2009 New Orleans, 2010 GoDaddy.com, 2013 Armed Forces, 2015 Camellia, 2016 Camellia, 2017 Dollar General, 2018 New Orleans, 2019 New Orleans, 2020 Myrtle Beach, 2021 Boca Raton, and the 2023 Cure. Watts comes to Durham after a nine-year stint (2015-23) at Appalachian State University serving in a variety of different roles with his most recent being the pass game coordinator, assistant head coach and tight ends coach for two seasons (2022-23). Watts also served as the assistant head coach, recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach (2021), recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach (2019-20), recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach (2018), and wide receivers coach (2015-17) while with the Mountaineers. During his time in Boone, Watts helped App State to an 88-30 (.746) overall ledger, eight bowl games, and four Sun Belt Conference titles. Individually, he mentored six Mountaineers to All-Sun Belt Conference honors, including three-time recipient in tight end Henry Pearson. The Ho-Ho-Kus, N.J., native totaled 59 receptions for 897 yards and 11 touchdowns throughout his career before signing with the NFL's Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in May 2023. Last season, Watts helped the Mountaineers to a 9-5 overall record, a Sun Belt East Division title, an appearance in the conference championship game and a 13-9 victory over Miami (Ohio) in the Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl. Additionally, his tight ends unit recorded 53 receptions for 523 yards (9.87) with eight touchdowns. Under Watt's guidance, Eli Wilson tied for second among Sun Belt tight ends with 29 receptions and five touchdown catches during the regular season, while also ranking third in receiving yards with 306. In 2022, Watts mentored a tight ends group, led by Pearson, that combined for 45 receptions, 504 yards and nine touchdowns. Pearson concluded his career tied for the Sun Belt lead among tight ends with five touchdown receptions during the regular season, while ranking second among league tight ends in catches (25) and receiving yards (329). In two years as the pass game coordinator, Watts helped the Mountaineers rank in the top-30 nationally in three categories – scoring offense, passing efficiency and total offense. Additionally last season, App State ranked No. 28th in the country in passing offense (273.6). From 2018-21, Watts served as App State's recruiting coordinator, signing at least the No. 5-ranked class in the Sun Belt for four consecutive seasons according to 247Sports.com. The Mountaineers posted a 43-10 overall ledger during that stretch, claimed two Sun Belt Conference championships, and earned four-straight bowl appearances. Watts also mentored the wide receivers during his time at App State, helping four different wide outs to All-Sun Belt Conference honors during his first three seasons (2015-17). Ike Lewis developed into a first-team all-conference selection in 2017 and completed his college career with 93 receptions for 1,219 yards with 11 touchdowns. As a team, the Mountaineers posted a 30-9 overall mark during those three seasons and earned a share of the Sun Belt Conference championship in 2016 and 2017. Prior to his time at App State, Watts served nine seasons (2006-14) as the recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach at Middle Tennessee State University. While with the Blue Raiders, Watts helped Middle Tennessee to four bowl appearances, three eight-win seasons and the 2006 Sun Belt Conference championship. During his nine-year tenure, Watts coached 29 different receivers to 25-plus receptions. Four graduated ranked in the top seven in Middle Tennessee history in career receptions and four were among the program's all-time top-10 chart in career yardage. Before his time in Murfreesboro, Tenn., he spent three seasons (2003-05) on staff at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. He served as the wide receivers coach for two seasons (2003-04) before being elevated to the recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach his final year (2005). While with the Mocs, Watts coached All-America selection, Alonzo Nix, who set a single-season SoCon record with 90 receptions in 2003, and all-conference performer Emanuel Hassell, who led the league with 52 receptions in 2005. Watts began his coaching career at his alma mater Clemson University, where he served as a graduate assistant for two seasons (2001-02), working with the wide receivers (2001) and offensive line (2002). During his stint with the Tigers, he helped them to 14 wins and appearances in the Humanitarian (2001) and Tangerine (2002) bowls. A native of Florence, S.C., Watts was a five-year letterwinner (1996-97-98-99-2000) as a wide receiver at Clemson, becoming one of only two student-athletes at the time to ever earn five letters in football as a Tiger. He finished his career with 51 receptions for 561 yards and was honored as a scholar-athlete at the 1999 Peach Bowl awards luncheon. The Tigers earned bowl berths in four of his five seasons. Watts graduated from Clemson with a bachelor's degree in parks, recreation, and tourism management in 2000. He is married to the former Lauren Remillard of Southington, Conn., and they are the parents of son Chase and daughter Kendall.

