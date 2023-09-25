CLEMSON FOOTBALL

TV announcers, channel for Clemson-Syracuse
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Sep 25 16:56

Clemson will face off against undefeated Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome on September 30th (Saturday), noon ET on ABC.

Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), and Tom Luginbill (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

The Tigers opened as a -9 point road favorite against the Orange.

The Tigers fell to 0-2 in ACC action with a 31-24 loss to No. 4 Florida State on Saturday.

The Orange, returning starting QB Garrett Shrader, improved to 4-0 with a 29-16 win over Army on Saturday. They also won 35-20 at Purdue the week before.

