Myles Murphy is regarded as a first-round draft pick and he should put together a big junior campaign.
Three Tigers ranked among top D-linemen nationally by PFF
by - 2022 Jul 26, Tue 12:32

Three Clemson D-linemen were ranked among the top defensive linemen in the country by Pro Football Focus going into the 2022 season.

Leading the way at No. 2 on the interior is former No. 1 overall prospect Bryan Bresee.

Bresee is looking to bounce back from missing the majority of the 2021 season after surgery for a torn ACL (knee). He enters 2022 credited with 48 tackles (9.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety in 586 defensive snaps over 16 games (14 starts).

A notable exclusion from the top-25 list is senior Tyler Davis, who made first-team All-ACC last year and second-team All-ACC in 2019.

On the ends, Myles Murphy (9) and Xavier Thomas (10) each made the top-10 nationally.

Both Murphy and Thomas were 5-star prospects coming in and earned freshman All-America honors. Murphy notched second-team All-ACC in 2021 with a team-best 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Thomas earned third-team All-ACC last year with 5.5 TFLs and 3.5 sacks.

Former 5-star prospect KJ Henry will look to impress this season as well going into a fourth full season and a fifth year overall after redshirting as a freshman. He's registered 88 career tackles (19.0 for loss), 10.0 sacks, five pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 1,112 snaps over 44 career games (10 starts).

